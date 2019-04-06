Sport Rugby

Saturday 6 April 2019

Ireland rout Russia to stroll into the semi-final of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong

Ireland's Jordan Conroy. Photo: PA
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ireland are just two games away from a place in the World Rugby Seven Series after a thumping 47-0 win over Russia at the qualifying tournament in Hong Kong.

Ireland ran in seven tries in a comprehensive victory.

The lightning quick Jordan Conroy proved almost impossible for the Russians to stop.

They face Germany in the last four tomorrow at 5.32am (Irish time) / 12.32pm (local).

Only the tournament winner earns a place in next season's World Rugby Sevens Series.

Online Editors

