Ireland rout Russia to stroll into the semi-final of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong
Ireland are just two games away from a place in the World Rugby Seven Series after a thumping 47-0 win over Russia at the qualifying tournament in Hong Kong.
Ireland ran in seven tries in a comprehensive victory.
The lightning quick Jordan Conroy proved almost impossible for the Russians to stop.
Defending against @irishrugby flyer Jordan Conroy is the stuff of nightmares. #HK7s pic.twitter.com/XreyY3kRx8— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 6, 2019
They face Germany in the last four tomorrow at 5.32am (Irish time) / 12.32pm (local).
Only the tournament winner earns a place in next season's World Rugby Sevens Series.
Online Editors