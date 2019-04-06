Ireland rout Russia to stroll into the semi-final of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong

Ireland are just two games away from a place in the World Rugby Seven Series after a thumping 47-0 win over Russia at the qualifying tournament in Hong Kong.

