Ireland prepare for new bottom tier of world rugby with no certainty about coach, venue or opponents

It's not perfect but at least women have managed to organise in one year something that men have been squabbling about since the last century

Linda Djougang of Ireland is tackled by Jade Konkel-Roberts of Scotland during the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Ireland’s fixtures at the lowest level of the new women’s World Rugby XVs competition will clash with the Rugby World Cup knockout stages.

It will offer a stark contrast; Ireland’s men competing in the last eight for a route towards a final, while the women scrape the bottom of the global barrel, still unsure what teams they will play and where they will play them.

That’s because apart from the uncertainty about the identity of their new head coach – the IRFU have yet to confirm the wavering status of their current one, Greg McWilliams – Ireland still don’t know where their fixtures will be held.

Given that New Zealand and South Africa are already confirmed hosts, it is likely that a qualifier from South America will be chosen.

Ireland might have fancied their chances but there would be little interest from World Rugby, who are keen to expand their horizons.

While Six Nations champions appointed a former All Black head coach this week, there has been merely a one-line statement on the future of the Irish coaching ticket issued from HQ, despite an independent.ie story five days ago which reported that McWilliams had stepped down.

Who will be in charge for the third tier of WXV 3 is unclear.

Despite the fact that rugby women have taken just one year to organise a competition that the men have been arguing about for a generation, it seems odd that their “mission” to grow the sport will be played in the shadow of the sport’s global showpiece.

As soft launches go, this one arrives with the plumpest of cushions. There will be a review in two years, however. At least they got this far, unlike the men’s interminable squabbles which have prevented something similar.

New Zealand will welcome the world’s top teams in the six-team top level WXV 1 across three match weekends on 21 and 28 October and 4 November.

Cape Town in South Africa will play host to the six-team second level WXV 2 with matches being played across the weekends of 14, 21 and 28 October.

Both competitions will be played in a cross-pool format and the match schedule and ticketing information will be announced in due course.

However, as all the qualifiers for the third-tier are not yet finalised, no venue has been confirmed.

Despite record attendances in the Six Nations, the clash with the biggest competition in men’s rugby is destined to restrict coverage, apart from a potential re-run of last year’s thrilling World Cup final between New Zealand and England.

However, Ireland’s potentially glamour ties against Kazakhstan and possibly Colombia are unlikely to generate much interest; there was minimal media commitment to covering Ireland’s away matches in this year’s Six Nations.

South Africa’s return to the international fold will be boosted by their hosting of a second tier which should have included the Irish.

However, they followed their World Cup failure with a wooden spoon and will miss a reunion with their former Grand Slam-winner, Lynne Cantwell.

Cantwell is in charge of women’s rugby in South Africa – a role many feel she should be fulfilling in her native land.

“It is massive for the women's game, and we can only commend World Rugby for designing and funding the competition where the top 18 teams in the world will get more competitive games to play, and I have no doubt that it is going to drive the standard of the game,” she said.

“We are really happy that we can host this first tournament for teams in WXV 2. Domestically, we would love to market the women's game as wide as possible and by having it on our doorstep, we can reach out to many potential fans and players by bringing the game to them.

“It will also give our national team at least three more competitive tests every year, and this time around it will provide a good build-up to the 2024 season, which will be the next Rugby World Cup qualification cycle. More games will make us more competitive and hopefully improve our world ranking.”

With the qualification process gathering pace, so far England, France and Wales have booked their place in WXV 1. Scotland have secured a place in WXV 2, and Ireland are confirmed for WXV 3. Italy will now play-off against Spain to determine the final European representatives in WXV 2 and WXV 3.

The World Rugby Pacific Four Series 2023 will determine the remaining three teams in WXV 1 and one team in WXV 2 with Australia, Canada, New Zealand and USA contesting the competition featuring the top two teams in Oceania and North America.

The remaining places will be determined via regional qualifiers, starting in May with competitions in Africa, Asia and Oceania being played in Madagascar, Kazakhstan and Australia respectively, while Brazil and Colombia will meet in a two-leg play-off to determine South America’s qualifier for WXV 3.

The third level WXV 3 dates will mirror the same weekends as WXV 2 with the host set to be named once the participating team picture becomes clearer in order to maximise attendance, reach and impact.

WXV is being supported by partners Mastercard, Capgemini and Gallagher, with World Rugby also injecting multi-million-pound investment funding over an initial two-year period in the sprint to an expanded 16-team Rugby World Cup 2025 in England.

A full review will be undertaken in 2025 with all participants to ensure that, collectively, WXV continues to support high performance goals as World Rugby looks to define a sustainable global calendar for the international game.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We made a pledge at a spectacular Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand to accelerate the advancement of the women’s game. Much progress is being made at rapid pace and today we are marking another milestone with confirmation of the dates and venues for the inaugural WXV competition.

“With women and girls leading our strategy to grow the sport on a global basis, this competition will increase the reach and impact of the sport and drive the overall competitiveness of women’s international rugby as we look forward to an expanded 16-team Rugby World Cup 2025 in England and subsequent Rugby World Cups in Australia in 2029 and USA in 2033.”

World Rugby Chief of Women’s Rugby Sally Horrox added: “WXV is the flagship of the competitions pillar of our “Accelerating the global development of women in rugby strategy”. It is more than a world-class competition, it is a statement of intent, a vehicle to supercharge the reach, competitiveness and value of elite women’s rugby and growing rugby more broadly, projecting the sport to new audiences in new markets.

“We are on a three-year sprint to an expanded Rugby World Cup 2025 in England and WXV will ensure that the world’s top teams will have access to an unprecedented and sustainable level of annual fixtures and a transparent competition pathway for all that will boost performance.

“In addition, our relationship with participating teams is more than simply an event owner. We will be a partner, a supporter and investor, with our ‘Accelerate’ programme helping unions advance the women’s game on and off the field, not just in the short term at Rugby World Cup 2025, but as a long-term commitment through to a transformative Rugby World Cup in 2033.”