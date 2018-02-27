IRELAND women's player Leah Lyons has described how she was the victim of abuse from the terraces during Ireland's 35-12 victory over Wales at Donnybrook on Sunday.

Ireland player subjected to vile abuse from the stands during Six Nations victory over Wales

The Cork native took to social media yesterday to reveal that she was called a 'heifer' by one supporter in the stands and the man sitting in the vicinity of her family.

On Twitter, Lyons wrote: "Poor choice of wording in the crowd (Irish) yesterday... Heifer in relating to myself. "You are seated three rows away from my family, who heard you and surrounded by young children - girls and boys - who are all shapes and sizes.

"Rugby is a game for all. No one is perfect, I realise I’m an example of that, but have a bit of respect! Good to hear that someone in the crowd gave you a flake of a flag and told you to be quiet. "Ain’t got nothing good to say, say nothing at all."

The 23-year-old is in her second season with the national team and was one of the top performers at the weekend with her exploits rewarded by a 15th minute try. She joined Highfield RC three years ago and has represented Munster since 2013.

Wales skipper Caryn Phillips took to social media to show her support, tweeting: "Congratulations to you on a great game yesterday! Rugby is a game for ALL."

Online Editors