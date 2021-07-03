Ireland player ratings: Josh van der Flier and Peter O'Mahony stand out in tough opener

How Andy Farrell's men rated in their opening summer test against Japan at the Aviva Stadium.
Hugo Keenan
Anxious defensive read for Japan’s second try an inexcusable, if rare, lapse from the normally solid house-minder. 5
Jordan Larmour
Limited attacking involvement explained by groin problem which prompted early removal from game that would have suited his flair. 4
Chris Farrell
Scored a try but Farrell doesn’t get into a full-strength squad and did nothing here to change that narrative and exited after poorly attempted tackle. 5
Stuart McCloskey
Formed a formidable midfield bringing heft and strength but arguably this was the wrong game to perm the pair if Ireland are seeking to discover something different. 5
Jacob Stockdale
Declared confidently during the week that he needs to take another great leap forward in stuttering career. This wasn’t it but easy run-in to advance his impressive international strike-rate compensated. 5
Joey Carbery
Ireland have waited so long for the gifted Kiwi-born star to make his mark once more in Irish green. They may have to wait another week after fitful effort. 4
Jamison Gibson-Park
Grew into the game after poor opening half-hour and nimbleness enabled Ireland’s power game to bear fruit in opposition 22. Still too error-ridden, however and suspicion that other options are better. 4
Dave Kilcoyne
Difficult to know what there was to learn about such an experienced pro who, if he remains a World Cup option, reflects poorly on Irish loose-head stocks. 4
Ronan Kelleher
If this was a quest to ensure he remains in the thoughts of the Lions selectors, he literally threw that chance away out of touch. 4
Finlay Bealham
Scored an unmissable try but like prop partner Kilcoyne, the measure of new information the Irish selectors were hoping to glean from Connacht man’s presence this month. 4
Ultan Dillane
Restart issues dogged the afternoon of a second-row who had seem primed to make a significant stride forward; this afternoon didn’t boost his credit. 4
James Ryan
Early enthusiasm on opposing captain in lineout and poor knock-on reflected uninspiring effort from a man still struggling to regain his finest form. 4
Peter O'Mahony
Assumed restart responsibilities, contributed brilliantly for McCloskey try and won some great ball on the floor. 7
Josh van der Flier
Wonderfully direct running led to try as he adds this capacity to a game already bursting with thunderous tackling levels. 7
Caelan Doris
Good carry for first try but occasionally got often dragged down into the general morass of an often poor team display. 6
Replacements
Shane Daly: Replaced the stricken Larmour but the defining image of this match will be his slapstick defensive effort just moments after he arrived. 4
Billy Burns: Arrived on to the field for Farrell and befitting sloppy display from his team, promptly fell asleep at a ruck as the Japanese created another wonderful score. Didn’t add much. 4
Ryan Baird: Based more on what his predecessor did in an hour, Baird will have enjoyed the better outcome in the personal battle between rival locks. 4
Ed Byrne & John Ryan: Front-row pairing arrived for the final quarter; presumably the reversal of these substitutions next week will be of more value in assessing their worth.
Rob Herring: Only got ten minutes which reflects Ireland’s desperate struggle.
Gavin Coombes: That he got ten minutes on debut reflected excellence of back-row effort and O’Mahony in particular; still, there will be many more minutes in green and he really should start next week.
Craig Casey: Got 87 seconds to prove himself. A lamentable decision and may have been less offensive to leave him on the bench altogether.
Head coach
Andy Farrell: Regrettably, this match descended into a desperate quest to seek a win by any means possible instead of identifying different ways to play the game, as the last World Cup over-shadowed this game rather than the next one. Absence of new faces and new ideas. 4