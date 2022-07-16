Ireland player ratings: Beirne and Van der Flier shine brightest in stellar Wellington win

Ireland celebrate the win after the International Test series win over New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

How Ireland rated in their historic victory over New Zealand in Wellington.

Hugo Keenan – 9

So strong under the high ball and a real threat coming forward. Scored an excellent try and stood tall in the difficult moments when Ireland needed a steadying influence.

Mack Hansen – 7

Was rock solid under a steepling kick near his own posts and showed attacking nous in Keenan’s try. Failed to stop Ioane’s score but the damage had already been done.

Robbie Henshaw – 9

Time and again he was there to put bodies to ground and thoroughly deserved that marvellously worked try just before half-time. His robustness was a key factor in making more history.

Bundee Aki – 9

His carrying into contact was a constant thorn for the All Blacks. Supplied the assist for Henshaw and also won an important breakdown turnover. Played himself to a standstill. 9

James Lowe – 8

His siege boot was prominent and was unlucky not to win a stunning 50/22. The no-look pass for Keenan was a piece of pure confidence and skill though there were missed tackles.

Johnny Sexton – 9

As you’d expect the now 37-year-old set the tone and only came off with nothing left to give. Missed just two from seven kicks and no surprise he couldn’t catch Jordan.

Jamison Gibson-Park – 8

Had a few issues collecting balls from the sky but kept Ireland ticking over and began the move which ultimately brought Herring’s try. Had all the composure his opposite number lacked.

Andrew Porter – 7

As with his fellow front-rowers, he put in a significant defensive shift but was perhaps fortunate to only be shown yellow after head-to-head contact with the charging Retallick.

Dan Sheehan – 8

A big work-rate, his pull back in the lead up to Henshaw’s try was a pivotal moment. Carried and tackled with true venom though won’t have been pleased with Ioane’s score.

Tadhg Furlong – 8

This was no time for his box of handling tricks as there was an enormous amount to be done at the coal-face. Made 14 hits though looked tired when Ioane got through.

Tadhg Beirne – 10

Another staggeringly great game from the 30-year-old, he was a menace to all those wearing black. With Ireland under the pump, he came up with three game-changing moments at the breakdown.

James Ryan – 9

Got stuck into New Zealand’s lineout early on and was a willing ball-carrier in addition to turning up time and again to knock the hosts backwards in the tackle.

Peter O’Mahony – 8

Was understandably not quite at the mark of last weekend but, nevertheless, played his part with his disruption of a maul early on making a statement. Overcome with emotion at the end.

Josh van der Flier – 10

Yet again he was able to manufacture a performance stuffed to the brim with vital involvements. Got the first try and then set about keeping up the standard of work.

Caelan Doris – 8

A strong carry helped set up Henshaw’s try but most of his pitch-time was dealing with defensive matters and made 18 tackles as Ireland’s work here was tested to its limit.

Replacements

Rob Herring for Sheehan 61mins: Great try but crooked throw 7.

Cian Healy for Van der Flier 53-63 and 69 mins: Clearly relished this battle 6.

Finlay Bealham for Furlong 69mins: Worked so hard for this win 6.

Kieran Treadwell for Beirne 75mins: Helped seal the result 5.

Jack Conan for O’Mahony 66mins: Mostly back-foot stuff 6.

Conor Murray for Gibson-Park 70mins: Shored things up in the endgame 5.

Joey Carbery for Sexton 75mins: Risky but good intercept 6.

Keith Earls for Aki 68mins: In the centre again 6.

Head coach

Andy Farrell – 9

It looked like the squad might be engulfed by what seemed the tour from hell but what the head coach has overseen has been a marvellously uplifting moment.