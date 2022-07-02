Ireland player ratings: Battling displays despite opening test humbling in Auckland

Ireland players, from left, Josh van der Flier, Dan Sheehan, Caelan Doris and Andrew Porter react during the opening test defeat to New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland players on the Eden Park pitch after their defeat to New Zealand in Auckland. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

How Ireland rated in the opening test of their New Zealand tour.

Hugo Keenan – 5

A nervy enough opening but provided the assist for Earls’ score and there was some useful work at restarts. Overall, though, a challenging evening at the back.

Keith Earls – 5

Did well for his try as he edges close to a century of caps, but was bottled up on other occasions. A quiet second half and then made way for Aki.

Garry Ringrose – 6

Opened with a super hit on Cane and finished his try so well but his attempted pass to Lowe was punished and badly fell off for Savea’s second.

Robbie Henshaw – 6

Put in some good work with ball in hand and finished the game with some strong runs though by this stage it was really about damage limitation.

James Lowe – 6

An early knock-on and loose kick seemed to spur him on to up the ante in his home country. Provided a typically skilful assist for Ringrose and was a prominent carrier.

Johnny Sexton – 6

Badly scuffed the conversion of Earls’ try but was looking influential when he collided with Cane’s knee and was gone on the half hour. Doubtful he could have prevented what then occurred.

Jamison Gibson-Park – 5

Huge game for him back at Eden Park and the All Blacks frequently messed with him at the breakdown. But there were some poor judgment calls which were punished.

Andrew Porter – 5

The scrums were messy for him and there was a poor offside at a restart but he went the distance and was held up over the line late on.

Dan Sheehan – 7

A bundle of energy whether spinning off mauls or just taking the game straight to the opposition, this was a strong showing though the lineouts did wobble a bit.

Tadhg Furlong – 5

Quiet enough round the park which would suggest that the less than stable scrums were tough. There were a few of those no-look offloads but will be disappointed he didn’t do more.

Tadhg Beirne – 4

First game for a while and it naturally showed. With no guard on the ruck for Savea’s first he couldn’t stop the break which effectively ended the contest for Ireland.

James Ryan – 5

Needed a huge game and while there was plenty of effort – he made 11 tackles – he was unable to put his stamp on an evening that rapidly drifted from the tourists.

Peter O'Mahony – 6

The warrior did what he could to keep Ireland functioning and there were some trademark incursions but as it went on, he just became increasingly frustrated with Kark Dickson.

Josh van der Flier – 6

Time and again he threw himself into contact and was just as prominent when on the back foot. Nearly claimed two tries and would have deserved something for his efforts. 6

Caelan Doris – 5

Picked ahead of Conan for the opening Test, the ball skills he ought to have brought were somewhat nullified as the All Blacks were gifted complete control of the game.

REPLACEMENTS

Dave Heffernan (for Sheehan 62-66 mins) – 4

A few carries before injury.

Tom O’Toole (for Furlong 67 mins) – 5

Some decent carrying 5.

Kieran Treadwell (for Beirne 64 mins) – 6

Got busy and physical.

Jack Conan (for Doris 57 mins) – 6

Put in a reasonably effective shift.

Conor Murray (for Gibson-Park 72 mins) – 4

Just kept things moving.

joey Carbery (for Sexton 30 mins) – 5

Nailed a great conversion.

Bundee Aki (for Earls 57 mins) – 6

Got busy and scored too.

Cian Healy unused

Andy Farrell – 6

He cut an increasingly frustrated figure as the game wore on and will now have to take some solace from patches of good work. Unenviable task to life his side though. 6

New Zealand: J Barrett; S Reece, R Ioane, Q Tupaea, L Fainga'anuku; B Barrett, A Smith; G Bower, C Taylor, O Tu'ungafasi; B Retallick, S Whitelock; S Barrett, S Cane (capt), A Savea. Replacements: S Taukei'aho for Taylor 54mins, K Tu'inukuafe for Bower 59 mins, A Ta'avao for Tu'ungafasi 54mins, P-G Sowakula for Retallick 62mins, D Papalii for Cane 66mins, F Christie for Smith 59mins, R Mo'unga for Tupaea 59mins, Braydon Ennor for Ioane 66mins.

Yellow card: K Tu'inukuafe 78mins

Referee: K Dickson (RFU).