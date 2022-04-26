Ireland open All Blacks series in July at Eden Park

New Zealand's Jordie Barrett catches ahead of Ireland's Andrew Conway at the Aviva Stadium last November. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Andy Farrell’s Ireland have discovered the venues for the toughest test series in world rugby as they prepare to visit New Zealand this summer.

The All Blacks confirmed their 2022 Steinlager Series campaign will kick-off on Saturday, July 2 against Ireland at Eden Park, Auckland, the first time the two sides have clashed since they played in Dublin last November.

The second and third tests are in Dunedin on July 9 and in Wellington on July 16 although there is no confirmation yet of the extra two fixtures mooted against the Maori All Blacks.

All the games will be screened on Sky Sports at 8.05am.

2022 Pacific Four Series

Black Ferns v Australia: Monday, June 6, 2.45pm, Venue TBC

Black Ferns v Canada: Sunday, June 12, 2.45pm, Trusts Arena, Waitakere, Auckland

Blacks Ferns v US: Saturday, June 18, 4pm, Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei

2022 Steinlager Series

All Blacks v Ireland: Saturday, July 2, 7.05pm, Eden Park, Auckland

All Blacks v Ireland: Saturday, July 9, 7.05pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

All Blacks v Ireland: Saturday, 16 July, 7.05pm, Sky Stadium, Wellington

2022 Rugby Championship

All Blacks v Argentina: Saturday, August 27, kick-off TBC, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

All Blacks v Argentina: Saturday, September 3, 7.05pm, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

2022 Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup

All Blacks v Australia: Saturday, September 24, 7.05pm, Eden Park, Auckland

2022 Laurie O'Reilly Series

Black Ferns vs Australia: August 20, 7.05pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch (one of two test matches, the second to be played in Australia)