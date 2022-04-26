Ireland open All Blacks series in July at Eden Park

Andy Farrell’s Ireland have discovered the venues for the toughest test series in world rugby as they prepare to visit New Zealand this summer.
The All Blacks confirmed their 2022 Steinlager Series campaign will kick-off on Saturday, July 2 against Ireland at Eden Park, Auckland, the first time the two sides have clashed since they played in Dublin last November.
The second and third tests are in Dunedin on July 9 and in Wellington on July 16 although there is no confirmation yet of the extra two fixtures mooted against the Maori All Blacks.
All the games will be screened on Sky Sports at 8.05am.
2022 Pacific Four Series
Black Ferns v Australia: Monday, June 6, 2.45pm, Venue TBC
Black Ferns v Canada: Sunday, June 12, 2.45pm, Trusts Arena, Waitakere, Auckland
Blacks Ferns v US: Saturday, June 18, 4pm, Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei
2022 Steinlager Series
All Blacks v Ireland: Saturday, July 2, 7.05pm, Eden Park, Auckland
All Blacks v Ireland: Saturday, July 9, 7.05pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
All Blacks v Ireland: Saturday, 16 July, 7.05pm, Sky Stadium, Wellington
2022 Rugby Championship
All Blacks v Argentina: Saturday, August 27, kick-off TBC, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch
All Blacks v Argentina: Saturday, September 3, 7.05pm, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
2022 Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup
All Blacks v Australia: Saturday, September 24, 7.05pm, Eden Park, Auckland
2022 Laurie O'Reilly Series
Black Ferns vs Australia: August 20, 7.05pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch (one of two test matches, the second to be played in Australia)