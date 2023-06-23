Ireland off to Dubai for the World XV tournament in November to face Fiji, Kazakhstan and Kenya

World Rugby has confirmed that Tier 3 of the new WXV competition will take place in Dubai this November.

Ireland will take on Fiji, Kazakhstan, Kenya and the winner of a two-legged play-off between Brazil and Colombia which will be held next month in the tournament.

The Sevens Stadium will be the host venue, the 44,000-capacity arena hosts the Dubai leg of the World Sevens Series on an annual basis.

Ireland had hoped to play in Tier 1 or 2 of the new competition, but their winless Six Nations consigned them to the bottom rung of the ladder.

It is not yet known who will coach the team at the tournament, with John McKee in temporary charge following Greg McWilliams’ departure as head coach.

The team did not play any summer internationals in 2023, but the Irish-based players will get a chance to impress in the Interprovincial Championships in August and September, before the All Ireland League gets under way in September.