Ireland need to show ruthless edge in one of the most important games in recent history

There’s no getting around it: this is one of the most important games in recent times for Irish women’s rugby, with so much riding on the outcome against Scotland today. It might not be a popular thing to say, but the notion of not qualifying for a World Cup seems absurd when you think about where the game was just a few years ago.

But despite the dangers the Irish face, I fully expect them to be on the plane to New Zealand next year. After that loss to Spain, they showed huge improvements in certain aspects against Italy: their energy on both sides of the ball, their defensive set, their line speed. Italy play an expansive brand of rugby but Ireland were able to shut down that space, put their skills under pressure, which got them over the line in the end.

There are definitely still issues – their set-piece, their penalty count – and it’s very difficult to get on top of any team when those are going against you.

The build-up to last weekend’s game must have been very tough, mentally. I’ve been there, but you can come back off a bad loss in two ways: You can accept your fate, be down in the dumps and not really learn from it or you can make the loss count. When you get back to a game you do so in a constructive way, taking the emotion away and think: ‘OK, as an individual, did I do my job? Did we get better as a unit?’

For me, it was clear many players learned from the Spain game. They showed better cohesion, but they’ll need to step up again to beat Scotland. Problems persisted last weekend with the lineout. It’s not just a hooker issue, which is too easy a place to lay the blame. It’s the whole cohesive unit: the jump, the lift, the timing, the throw.

When it did work against Italy, it caused huge problems but the difficulty was it wasn’t consistent. Your set-piece gives you the platform to put dangerous players into space and against Spain, they didn’t do it enough. Against Italy they did it just enough to get out of jail. If Ireland are to progress today, the lineout has to be clicking. The scrum is also huge – they can’t afford to keep giving away penalties there.

It’s very difficult to fix everything with just three or four days of work on the pitch, but they came out fighting against Italy and their work-rate was phenomenal, with Ciara Griffin leading from the front.

They have to go out with a ruthless mindset where they are unrelenting in everything they do, but also clinical. The lack of accuracy in the last two games has let them down. At times in attack they were very lateral and flat, but if you can come at depth and at pace it allows players on the ball time and space to execute a pass or pick a soft shoulder.

We’re incredibly dependent on our two wingers – any team would be, given their class – but there’s got to be a bigger responsibility on other players to give them more time and space on the ball. It shouldn’t be a case of giving them the ball on the five-metre line and hoping they do something special. We have to see more from the centres in terms of creativity.

Scotland’s defence in those areas hasn’t been great in recent games so it’s an area Ireland should be looking to exploit. They are in the same boat: they were poor against Italy and had some good individual performances against Spain but lack cohesion. Ireland can expect them to come with everything, given they’re also in with a chance of qualifying. For Ireland to win they’ll have to nullify Scotland’s strong back-row – everything goes through them.

It’s a game that will mean so much for Irish women’s rugby, but there’s obviously lots of areas that need looking at so qualification isn’t on a knife-edge again in four years’ time.

For the game to go forward, we’ve got to grow the player pathway, improving the core skills of players so the league is of a good standard across the board instead of where it’s been the last few years, with a couple of teams dominating.

For the national team to be successful, the competitiveness of that league has to improve. There’s a huge number of girls playing who are good enough to reach those heights with good coaching and the right pathways. There’s a generation coming up, likely off the back of the successful 2014-2015 period, and these girls are now reaching 18, 19, 20.

We’ve got to give them opportunities to play at the highest level and there’s an onus on the IRFU, the clubs and the branches to help them reach the level required. Because whatever happens on the pitch today, all those who care about Irish women’s rugby know that we can be so much better.

On the men’s side, it’s obviously a big weekend too as the United Rugby Championship gets under way and there’s an air of excitement about this league. The South African teams coming in makes everyone more aware of what’s going on Down Under and for me, the old format definitely needed to change.

Leinster’s dominance in the previous competitions meant they were missing high-level games to put them under pressure and when they reached the latter stages of the Champions Cup that seems to have been a factor.

The game of the weekend looks like Leinster against Bulls. I’d expect Johnny Sexton to come out firing, given it’s the first time in many years he’s been able to have a proper pre-season. Dan Leavy, Caelan Doris and Max Deegan coming back to full fitness makes them a different team altogether, and we’ll find out this evening if they can start as they mean to go on.