| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland need to show ruthless edge in one of the most important games in recent history

Ciara Griffin led by example against Italy. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ciara Griffin led by example against Italy. Photo: Sportsfile

Ciara Griffin led by example against Italy. Photo: Sportsfile

Ciara Griffin led by example against Italy. Photo: Sportsfile

Niamh Briggs

There’s no getting around it: this is one of the most important games in recent times for Irish women’s rugby, with so much riding on the outcome against Scotland today. It might not be a popular thing to say, but the notion of not qualifying for a World Cup seems absurd when you think about where the game was just a few years ago.

But despite the dangers the Irish face, I fully expect them to be on the plane to New Zealand next year. After that loss to Spain, they showed huge improvements in certain aspects against Italy: their energy on both sides of the ball, their defensive set, their line speed. Italy play an expansive brand of rugby but Ireland were able to shut down that space, put their skills under pressure, which got them over the line in the end.

There are definitely still issues – their set-piece, their penalty count – and it’s very difficult to get on top of any team when those are going against you.

Most Watched

Privacy