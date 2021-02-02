Ireland need their leaders to step up and share the load on Six Nations mission

When Andy Farrell took over as Ireland head coach, much of the initial external focus was on who would succeed Rory Best as captain.

Internally, however, Farrell recognised the importance of freshening up the leadership group, and as such he placed just as much emphasis on ensuring that he came up with the right blend of youth and experience to support Johnny Sexton, who he saw as the standout choice as skipper.

Even if it hasn’t always been given such a specific title, leadership groups have become increasingly more important in the modern game.

In essence, the players selected will take on extra responsibility throughout the week, be that in terms of meetings with coaches, or making a concerted effort to liaise with team-mates within their particular unit.

For some, this will come naturally, but for others, leadership is not an innate characteristic, which means it can often become a heavy burden.

Farrell’s task was to turn the page following yet another disappointing World Cup campaign, whilst ensuring that he wasn’t just relying on the same old faces to drive the squad.

In the aftermath of the quarter-final defeat to the All Blacks, Best admitted that, as a captain, he and the leadership group didn’t do enough when he felt Joe Schmidt refused to relinquish control in the lead-up to games.

Best’s honesty highlighted how the leadership group should have done more when things were going awry because, ultimately, that is one of the main parts of the job.

Since Farrell took over there has been a couple of new additions. Along with Sexton, Munster and Ulster captains Peter O’Mahony and Iain Henderson are joined by James Ryan, Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong.

Sexton, O’Mahony and Henderson have been part of the leadership group for some time, with Ryan added during the World Cup, before Ringrose and Furlong came on board at the start of Farrell’s tenure.

The retirement of Best and the omission of CJ Stander from the new-look six-man group, coupled with the influx of fresh blood, means that the average age is down to 29, with the average number of caps now at 55.

Farrell looks to have a good mix, yet judging on the evidence of his first year in charge, he can certainly get more out of his squad as a whole, especially his leadership group.

Despite his best years being behind him, Sexton remains crucial to everything Ireland do, but that doesn’t mean those around him should shy away from challenging the captain.

Those introverted types are something Stuart Lancaster noticed when he arrived in Leinster.

“What I found over here is a lot of the players are quiet, they are detail-orientated,” Lancaster explained.

“They’re very respectful of coaches and what they say, which is great, but equally they need to be leaders on the field. So, sometimes, you’ve got to push this person who is traditionally quite reserved and quite quiet to be more vocal in meetings, in training sessions, in games because ultimately they are the ones that drive the performance.”

As the team’s goal kicker and chief playmaker, Sexton carries a huge amount on his shoulders, but O’Mahony, Henderson, Ryan, Ringrose and Furlong must use their voice.

Sexton will always consult his team-mates, particularly those in the pack, before making a decision as to whether to take a shot at goal or go for the corner, but too often last year those around him didn’t appear confident enough to speak out when the logical decision would have been to take the points on offer.

Paul O’Connell will undoubtedly have a major impact in that regard, as he will not tolerate passengers, regardless of whether a player is in the leadership group or not.

And therein lies the potential issue with appointing such a select few within a squad. Coaches must be mindful of divisions forming or players taking a back seat because they are not deemed one of the leaders.

Farrell needs everyone pulling in the same direction, and he will hope that the introduction of the country’s greatest captain, O’Connell, can help inspire the quieter squad members.

Leadership groups can be tricky to nail down. Munster recently reformed theirs in search of a better balance and since doing so veteran Billy Holland believes it has helped his side turn a corner.

Although Furlong missed most of last season, Farrell’s leadership group has had plenty of time together, so they should have a good idea of what does and doesn’t work.

In order to prove that lessons have been learned from past mistakes, Ireland need their leaders to step up and share the load with Sexton, starting against Wales on Sunday.