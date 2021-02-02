| 6°C Dublin

Ireland need their leaders to step up and share the load on Six Nations mission

Cian Tracey

Ireland's Garry Ringrose. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland's Garry Ringrose. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

When Andy Farrell took over as Ireland head coach, much of the initial external focus was on who would succeed Rory Best as captain.

Internally, however, Farrell recognised the importance of freshening up the leadership group, and as such he placed just as much emphasis on ensuring that he came up with the right blend of youth and experience to support Johnny Sexton, who he saw as the standout choice as skipper.

Even if it hasn’t always been given such a specific title, leadership groups have become increasingly more important in the modern game.

