Ireland have named two strong men's and women's squads for the upcoming Sevens World Cup, which takes place in Cape Town this weekend.

The men's team are first up on Friday morning (7.45am), when they take on Portugal in a pre-round of 16 clash. James Topping's side will be strong favourites and should they avoid an upset, they will take on England in the last 16.

Ireland include eight of last summer’s Olympians in the squad for South Africa, as they look to build on their recent fifth place overall finish on the World Series, their best to date, while the season’s most prolific try-scorer, Terry Kennedy, is among the 12-man squad.

Billy Dardis captains the side, which also includes fellow Olympians Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, Mark Roche, Jack Kelly, Jordan Conroy and Hugo Lennox, while Leinster Academy winger Andrew Smith, Ireland U20 Grand Slam winner Chay Mullins and Matt McDonald have all made big impacts during their first season on the Series and are set for their first Sevens World Cup appearances.

Commenting on his selection, head coach Topping said: “We have been building towards Rugby World Cup Sevens since qualification in July, and the wider squad have really pushed each other in preparation for Cape Town.

"We were pleased with our World Series season, achieving a highest overall finish, but we know our performance will need to go up a level this weekend.

“It is a special opportunity for this group of players to represent their country at a World Cup, following on from last summer’s Olympics and a memorable World Series season.

"The group is excited and motivated to perform in the green jersey this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Lucy Mulhall leads Ireland's women's 12-strong squad, as the skipper gets set to captain her country at a Sevens World Cup for the second time.

Ireland will face Brazil on Friday afternoon (12.54), and should they advance to the quarter-final, they will likely meet New Zealand.

Stacey Flood, Kathy Baker, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, the World Series top try-scorer, and Eve Higgins are all also set for their second World Cup appearances in green.

Young stars Megan Burns, Erin King, Beibhinn Parsons and Kate Farrell McCabe have been outstanding under Aiden McNulty, who is relishing the challenge that awaits.

“Our training camp in Stellenbosch was an excellent opportunity to put ourselves under pressure and prepare for the World Cup,” the head coach said.

“Our precision and ability to bring a level of physical intensity has been excellent all week so we hope to transfer that this weekend. Selection as always has been tough, however I believe these are the 12 players who will deliver a world-class performance.”

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS SQUAD

(Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022, Cape Town Stadium, September 9-11, 2022):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)(capt)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Matt McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)

Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster).

IRELAND WOMEN’S SEVENS SQUAD

(Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022, Cape Town Stadium, September 9-11, 2022):

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC)(capt)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC).

IRELAND SEVENS SCHEDULE

(Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022, Cape Town Stadium, September 9-11, 2022):

Friday September 9

Pre-Round of 16:

Ireland Men v Portugal – 8.45am local time/7.45am Irish time

Round of 16:

Ireland Women v Brazil – 1.54pm local time/12.54pm Irish time.

All matches live on the RTÉ Player