Ireland must remember that they are on a four-year journey, not a two-match trip

Lindsay Peat

Ireland Women's Rugby squad training at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Japan – the Land of the Rising Sun – should be the place to signal a fresh new dawn for Irish women’s rugby.

We touched on the same theme earlier in the year, during the Six Nations, but the difference now is we’re going up against global competition, travelling to the other side of the world to take on a side preparing for a World Cup.

