Ireland must raise their game if Parma pain is to become a thing of the past

Lindsay Peat

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams faces a tricky test against Italy. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams faces a tricky test against Italy. Photo: Sportsfile

Parma – a beautiful city in northern Italy famous for ham, cheese, architecture and the misery it has inflicted on Irish women’s rugby.

Merely writing the word still sends a shiver down my spine.

