Parma – a beautiful city in northern Italy famous for ham, cheese, architecture and the misery it has inflicted on Irish women’s rugby.

Merely writing the word still sends a shiver down my spine.

We played four games in Parma towards the end of my international career.

First came the 29-27 defeat to the Italians in February 2019, our maiden Six Nations loss to Le Azzurre.

I had missed the opening two rounds of the tournament through injury and was introduced from the bench on 52 minutes.

We were down at the time and I remember feeling a weight of expectation to wrestle the contest back our way. But we just couldn’t reel them in.

It was a stinging defeat our campaign never recovered from.

We had some good days in green over the two Covid-interrupted years that followed – some memorable victories and the natural buoyancy brought by the emergence of rising stars like Beibhinn Parsons and Dorothy Wall – but it was ultimately back in Parma in September 2021 where we hit a new collective low, a shadow the current crop are still trying to fight their way out of.

The heat was horrific. It just drained the life out of you and we weren’t acclimatised at all before we took on Spain.

We led for 71 minutes but we were below-par and the conditions eventually took their toll as we fell to a gut-wrenching 8-7 defeat to put us on the back foot for World Cup qualification.

I don’t know if it was the heat but I had a sore throat for a few days after that opening game.

The time that it was, despite testing negative for Covid, I had to train in isolation. And even though I was out of quarantine and showing no ill effects, in terms of health or performance, by the time we faced Italy, I had lost my spot in the starting team.

We got back on track against the hosts at least, winning 15-7, but it all unravelled late on against Scotland, the third game of the qualifying tournament.

It felt like we were starring in our own slow-motion horror film when Chloe Rollie scooted over for the last-minute converted try that shattered our World Cup hopes.

Maybe we were too caught up with the Parma permutations. Winning the game should have been the sole focus before we worried about other results.

But in truth, the problems ran much deeper than that – the lack of foresight from above had been festering.

In rugby, you always need to be thinking two or three phases ahead. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself flat on your back and gasping for air.

So there’s a certain irony in the lack of future-proofing by the powers that be when it came to the women’s game. It was – and still is – mind-boggling.

The wheel might slowly be turning in the right direction but we are already far behind the pack, essentially leaving the current group set up for failure.

Short-sightedness from the IRFU isn’t the sole reason for the poor start to this Six Nations however.

They’ve had some hurdles to climb but this group of players are still capable of much more than what we’ve seen to date.

Italy probably needed the break week as much as Ireland. They shipped 90 points in their first two games, admittedly against two of the world’s top three teams, and would have been fairly demoralised after the 68-5 reverse to England two weeks ago.

The Italians are going through a period of transition too, Giovanni Ranieri coming in as head coach this year following the 13-year reign of Andrea Di Giandomenico.

But with home advantage and the likes of quality lock pairing Sara Tounesi and Giordana Duca – as well as world-class centre Beatrice Rigoni and powerful No 8 Giada Franco – to lean on, Italy are deserving favourites on Saturday evening.

If Ireland are to upset the odds, they will need to show significant improvement in a number of key areas.

Firstly, the breakdown needs to be looked after much better. They’ve been turned over far too regularly –particularly in the opposition ‘22’.

Greg McWilliams’s side have had plenty of possession (50pc v Wales and 52pc v France) but they are not converting it into points (just eight scored, a try against Wales and a penalty against France, in those opening games).

The set-piece has struggled too. If they can add some ballast there, the defensive gaps will be much easier to exploit.

The collision area has also been a weak point. Ireland need to be getting gain-line to really cause Italy problems because their struggles in contact are stunting their attacking plans.

It’s not easy to fix all of these issues on the fly, but it’s not impossible either.

And the reality is, if they get more of those basics right they shouldn’t be far away from Italy.

Wouldn’t it be fitting if Parma, a source of such agony, was to actually become a place of rejuvenation for Irish women’s rugby?

A victory on Saturday evening might just commence a welcome healing process for players past and present.