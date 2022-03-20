Ireland made to sweat for bonus

Ireland got what they came for at the Aviva Stadium and the capacity crowd went home happy. A Triple Crown is a good reward for a team who claimed their fourth bonus-point win in five Championship games and they’ll probably park their analysis of a scrappy performance for a couple of days to toast their achievement. After the anarchy of Twickenham, this was a more sedate affair. Ireland were expected to win and might have hoped to do it more comfortably, but Scotland proved a doughty opponent who hung with them until Conor Murray’s fourth try at the death. The home team were looking to have every angle covered ahead of the late game in Paris, but their pursuit of the bonus point and inaccuracy in attack probably kept the Scots in the hunt for longer than they needed to. They can point to the result as they clinch the first silverware of the Andy Farrell era, knowing that this is a platform rather than a peak. Having been pilloried back home for their lack of discipline and with little to lose on the day, it was no surprise to see Scotland start with an abandon that seemed to take Ireland aback. There was a wildness to the affair that wasn’t matched by a subdued atmosphere punctuated by piped-in crowd noise and music and despite looking a little rattled the home side rode out the initial storm. They brought intent, but the visitors lacked the discipline to make it count and slowly Ireland gained control with Jamison Gibson-Park threatening with a break before Johnny Sexton’s calmness brought a 50:22 kick that recovered possession for his side on the 5m line.

It didn’t reap immediate reward, but it settled the team and after battering away the home side finally scored through man of the match Dan Sheehan off the back of a dominant maul.

His captain converted and things looked like they’d get away from the Scots as their penalty count ticked up.

Ali Price doubled up with a knock-on and an offside to let Ireland into range and, when Sheehan did well from the lineout and Conan carried hard, Cian Healy followed up by powering over.

Rather than kick on Ireland couldn’t shake the Scots off after Sexton had converted.

Their susceptibility to the counter-ruck was a concern after the France and Italy matches and it resurfaced here as they failed to protect possession and from the turnover Scotland pounced.

Initially, Sheehan did well to catch Hogg in open country, while Doris brilliantly scragged Darcy Graham close to the line but the dam finally burst when Pierre Schoeman powered over from close range.

Kinghorn failed to add the extras, but Ireland couldn’t add to their lead before half-time and might have regretted going to the corner with a kickable penalty had Hogg not once again butchered a gilt-edged try at the Aviva.

For a captain who had been disciplined for defying team orders last weekend, it was stunning to see the full-back be so selfish as he created his own opportunity with a lovely chip but then ignored Sam Johnson on his inside to take on Hugo Keenan who brilliantly bundled him into touch.

Barnes bafflingly opted not to punish Schoeman in the build-up for a forearm smash on Iain Henderson that might have been red in other circumstances, but Ireland worked their way out of danger, but they spurned another pair of opportunities in Scotland’s ’22 as their scrum got on top but their accuracy plummeted.

Finally, they broke the resistance with their best piece of attack of the day. Josh van der Flier came up at the end of it, but it started with some brilliant work from the backs and Jamison Gibson-Park in particular.

Sexton made it 21-5, but Ireland had to do some more defending as Finn Russell entered the fray to play in midfield.

They survived a couple of Scottish entries, but their scrum was creaking and they were struggling to pull away in the style they’d expect.

They got there when Ben White was sent to the line for a deliberate knock-on which led to Conor Murray’s fine finish from a strong maul and some excellent work from Lowe.

Scorers — Ireland: D Sheehan, C Healy, J van der Flier, C Murray try each, J Sexton 3 cons. Scotland: P Schoeman try.

Ireland: H Keenan (J Carbery 74); M Hansen, G Ringrose, B Aki (R Henshaw 56), J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park (C Murray 67); C Healy (D Kilcoyne 52), D Sheehan (R Herring 63), T Furlong (F Bealham 68); T Beirne, I Henderson (K Treadwell 63); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan (P O’Mahony 52).

Scotland: S Hogg (capt); D Graham, C Harris (F Russell 67), S Johnson (M Bennett 61), K Steyn; B Kinghorn, A Price (B White 61); P Schoeman (A Dell 74), G Turner (F Brown 52), Z Fagerson (WP Nel 55); J Gray, G Gilchrist (S Skinner 52); R Darge, H Watson, M Fagerson (S Bayliss 63).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)