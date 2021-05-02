Ireland look to fill void by hosting Japan and USA

The IRFU are hopeful of hosting Japan and USA to fill the gap left by the cancelled tour to Fiji.

Ireland’s three-Test tour to the South Pacific was called off last week because of the worsening Covid situation in Fiji, leaving three unfilled weekends in July.

The Lions are due to play Japan in Murrayfield on June 28 as a warm-up for the tour to South Africa.

Wales — whose tour to Argentina and Uruguay is off — are trying to line up Tests with USA and Canada and it’s understood the IRFU will try and ‘piggy back’ on that.

Hugo’s hat-trick sees Sharks storm to victory

Reniel Hugo scored a hat-trick of tries as Sharks recovered from a 23-7 deficit to beat Stormers 33-30 in a hard-fought opener in the South African section of the Rainbow Cup.

Tries from Herschel Jantjies and Rikus Pretorius got the hosts off to a flying start but they then had Seabelo Senatla sent off and Willie Engelbrecht sin-binned.

Sharks responded through Thomas du Toit and Fez Mbatha tries but Stormers still led 23-12 at the break.

Hugo then went over three times in quick succession to turn the game in the visitors’ favour.