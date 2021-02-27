Ireland likely to face Russia in 2023 opener

Ireland will begin their 2023 World Cup campaign against Europe Qualifier 2, most likely Russia, in Bordeaux on September 9.

Andy Farrell’s men will follow that up with a trip to Nantes on September 16 to face Asia-Pacific 1, Samoa or Tonga.

Those two opening games should allow Ireland to get their tournament off to a positive start before the standard of opposition ramps up.

Ireland will take on the defending champions South Africa at the Stade de France in a titanic battle in the capital on September 23.

Ireland will remain in Paris for their final pool game against Scotland on October 7, and should they advance to the quarter-final, their last-eight clash, regardless if they were to finish first or second in the pool, would see Farrell’s side play at the Stade de France for a third consecutive game.

That, however, will be easier said than done, as South Africa will be extremely tough to beat, while Scotland are rapidly improving.

“Like I said at the time of the draw, to be in the same pool as Ireland and Scotland will be a massive challenge, but to win the tournament, you have to be able to beat all the teams and we will be properly tested in the pool phases,” Springboks’ coach Jacques Nienaber said.

The tournament will begin with a mouth-watering tie between hosts France and New Zealand at the Stade de France on September 8.

Ireland’s 2023 World Cup pool fixtures

September 9: Europe 2 in Bordeaux

September 16: Asia/Pacific 1 in Nantes

September 23: South Africa in Saint-Denis, Paris

October 7: Scotland in Saint-Denis, Paris

