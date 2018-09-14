Ireland legend Ronan O'Gara seeks help in tracking down Instagram impostor

Former Munster and Ireland star Ronan O'Gara has asked for assistance on tracking down an impostor who posed as him on Instagram.

The 2009 Grand Slam winner has been blocked from using the platform because of the fake profile, which has 8,000 followers

Need a hand identifying who this impostor is.. I can’t get on instagram as a result..

FAKE ACCOUNT pic.twitter.com/Ow2UZsl8y6 — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) September 12, 2018

He made the appeal via Twitter: "Need a hand identifying who this impostor is.. I can’t get on instagram as a result.. FAKE ACCOUNT"

If O'Gara can get a quick resolution to his issue it will cap a great week for the Crusaders assistant coach after he was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

With his playing career now over, the Cork native is building an impressive reputation as a coach having won the French Top 14 and Super Rugby as an assistant at Racing 92 and Crusaders.

He has also declared his wish to coach Ireland one day.

"Of course I'd like to coach Ireland," he said.

"Five years into my playing career I wasn't the best player I could be and it's harder in coaching because there is more to learn.

"It's hard to get the jobs and opportunities I've been given. You have to make the most of them. Someone can open a door for you, but you have to take the gap when it's there.

"I'm not too bothered about my title, I just want to be in a group where I'm valued and I get the best out of the people around me.

"The great thing about rugby is the best people get the best jobs now.

"That's a lesson Ireland have probably learnt from in the past; that it's not always best for an Irishman to coach Ireland.

"If you look at the man who's coaching there at the moment, he's the best man for the job. If you're the best you should get it and if you're not, you shouldn't."

