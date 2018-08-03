Ireland legend Paul O'Connell lands coaching role with Top 14 side Stade Francais

Former Ireland and Munster captain Paul O'Connell has been appointed as forwards coach with French side Stade Francais.

The 38-year-old O'Connell managed Ireland's Under-20s last year and follows in the footsteps of fellow Munster man Ronan O'Gara, who moved to France in 2013 as part of the Racing 92 set-up.

Stade Francais revealed O'Connell and his new role on Twitter this afternoon. He will link up with former Munster team-mate Mike Prendergast, who joined the coaching set-up in June.

"I'm very happy to be in Paris and working with this great club," said O'Connell.

O'Connell's arrival in Paris will increase interest levels in Ireland when Stade take on Racing 92 next season, with both Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan playing for the latter.

Online Editors