Ireland left to sweat over Ciarán Frawley knee injury ahead of Fiji clash next weekend

Ciarán Frawley faces an anxious wait to determine the extent of the knee injury that forced him off during Ireland 'A's 47-19 defeat to the All Blacks XV at the RDS.

The out-half, who is expected to make his Test debut against Fiji next weekend, attempted to shake off the knock before he was called ashore after 47 minutes.

Andy Farrell said that Frawley would be further assessed over the weekend, as he looks to recover in time to feature in the Fiji game.

Farrell also revealed that Ryan Baird didn't pass his HIA return-to-play protocols in time to play tonight, which is why his Leinster team-mate Ross Molony was on the bench.

Fellow Leinster lock, Joe McCarthy, is another who would have been eyeing his international debut against Fiji, but his involvement only lasted seven minutes due to a head injury.

Farrell said that McCarthy was in “fine spirits” in the dressing room, but the 21-year-old, like Frawley, is now also in a race to be fit for Fiji.

The Ireland boss, who must quickly switch his focus to tomorrow's clash with South Africa, was left to rue a chastening night for his young players.

“The standard of the opposition was top drawer and it’s great that it was that way because it’s all about the experience and the only thing that matters in this experience that we faced tonight is the learnings from it,” Farrell said.

“I’ve just said to the lads that it’s what they make of this now. It’s what they make of the performance itself and how you break it down and how you take it back to your daily lives, whether you adjust things and see where you are really at.

“In that regard you want them to feel a completely different experience and they certainly got that tonight.

“Obviously scrum was pretty good, lineout wise we lost a bit of continuity there but I suppose for Craig (Casey) and for Frawls, a new partnership there together, but it's the backline as a whole in terms of the management of the game and over-playing, trying to pull rabbits from the hat sometimes and it's a bit greasy out there, up against a ferocious defence because when you're not making inroads and trying to play expansive rugby off slow ball, then you'll lose collisions long the way

“These lads have 100pc helped no end to prepare the lads for tomorrow, so hats off to them for that.

“We'd a 37-man squad that came in first up, and the first week all of them were training to prepare for South Africa, and some of them, with 12 added to the group, have gone on a different course over the last few days which has been challenging for them. The continuity for the squad that's taking to the field tomorrow has been top drawer.”

The All Blacks XV were outstanding in ruthlessly disposing of Ireland 'A', as they delivered an emphatic response to Ireland's success in New Zealand during the summer.

“That’s what we want, isn’t it? I said to you guys honestly before that if we came back and we’d lost 5-0 from the summer tour, we still win, like, we still learn,” Farrell maintained.

“We still learn and know what we’re at. And it’s priceless for us as coaches to see how these lads deal with the week, deal with the pressure, deal with the anxiety of coming together and not just taking the field against quality opposition, but how they transition into playing in a side that they’ve never been involved in before, and probably a lot of people in the same boat.

“That takes some dealing with, but unless you have that experience then how do you grow? How do you learn? How do you push on?

“It’s like anything in life, we all need to be put out of our comfort zones from time to time to reassess where we’re at and if we’re serious about kicking on or not.

“For us to be able to see that and see how that unfolds, it’s great because we’ve now got more of an opinion going forward.”

For Craig Casey, who captained Ireland 'A', a special night ultimately ended in disappointment.

“It was unreal, something I’ve dreamed about the whole way up, but it was a disappointing night, not the way I wanted it to go,” the Munster scrum-half said.

“I did have family and friends there so that was great. But it was some opportunity all week to lead a team and control a week with a leadership group. I loved it, but look, the night didn’t go well.”