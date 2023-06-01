Ireland international Mack Hansen unveils tattoo of Andy Farrell on his leg after Grand Slam triumph

Mack Hansen has fulfilled a promise with the Ireland winger unveiling a tattoo of Andy Farrell on his leg.

The flamboyant Ireland international had suggested he would get a tattoo of Farrell should Ireland win the Grand Slam, to go alongside the face of Connacht team-mate Oisín Dowling already inked onto his leg, when speaking on the ‘Big Jim Show’ – hosted by former Scotland lock Jim Hamilton –last year.

And when Hansen appeared as a guest on the show again this week, he said: “I have to. I'm a man of my word. I'll get it done soon, I'd say.”

Since the podcast was produced, Hamilton shared a picture of Hansen’s Farrell tattoo, with Hansen himself taking to social media to confirm, writing “man of my word” alongside the picture of Farrell on his leg.