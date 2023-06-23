Ireland international Jean Kleyn cleared to face Andy Farrell’s men at the World Cup for South Africa

Jean Kleyn of Ireland, centre, and team-mates during the national anthem prior to a Guinness Summer Series match between Ireland and Wales. Kleyn has switched back to his native South Africa ahead of the Rugby World Cup. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

World Rugby has given Jean Kleyn the green light to switch his international allegiances back to South Africa, paving the way for the Munster forward to face Ireland at this year’s World Cup, four years after representing them at the 2019 edition of the tournament.

The decision has big implications for the second-row’s club career, rendering him ‘Non-Irish-qualified’ under the IRFU rules which means Graham Rowntree likely faces a choice between him and his compatriot RG Snyman when both of their contracts are up at the end of next season.

For Kleyn, it’s a chance to represent his homeland that he never saw coming.

In 2016, he made the move to Munster as a ‘project player’ with a view to playing for Ireland once he’d completed the three-year residency period and, once he did, he was fast-tracked into Joe Schmidt’s squad at the expense of stalwart Devin Toner.

Kleyn made his Ireland debut in the World Cup warm-ups against Italy in August 2019, before facing Russia and Samoa at the tournament himself.

However, once Schmidt moved on Andy Farrell never included him in an Ireland squad despite some good Munster form, particularly this season when he played a major role in the province’s run to the United Rugby Championship.

So, Rassie Erasmus – who signed Kleyn for Munster in the first-place - swooped.

Under World Rugby’s recently changed eligibility laws, a player who qualifies for one country but has already represented another can represent the original country if he or she has not won a cap in three years.

The rule was designed to help weaker nations who lose players to the so-called Tier One countries at a young age and the Samoa and Tonga squads at this year’s World Cup will be bolstered by former All Blacks and Wallabies, with Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau, Adam Coleman and Israel Folau set to face Ireland in their pool game in September.

However, some of the stronger nations have got in on the act.

Scotland have former Australia international Jack Dempsey, while Ireland have capped former England internationals Jo Brown and Clara Nielson as senior women’s internationals and recruited former Australia Sevens player Liam McNamara to play Sevens for Ireland and he’s now with Connacht.

Erasmus and his head coach Jacques Nienaber can now call on Kleyn in next month’s Rugby Championship and he could make his debut against Australia in Pretoria.

And Nienaber certainly spoke highly of the Ireland lock when he spoke to the media earlier this month.

“Jean knows the majority of the players from his days at the Stormers,” he said.

“He knows Siya (Kolisi) and Eben (Etzebeth) well. He has played with them. It is also the case with Frans Malherbe and Bongi (Mbonambi). So from a player's perspective, Jean coming into the mix is no issue because he trusts them and they trust him.

“From a coaching point of view, Rassie and I coached him at the Stormers and then at Munster. In fact, it was Rassie who brought Jean over to Munster (from the Stormers). We coached him for two years, so we know what we have in Jean and what he can do for the Boks.

"That is why we put him on our radar the moment he slipped off the Ireland one.”

Erasmus described Kleyn as a “monster’.

“Jean’s clearance is great news for the team in this important season,” said Erasmus. “His international experience increases our depth at lock while at the same time boosting the experience in the squad in a year in which every match is vital in our preparations for the World Cup.

“He is a monster player who has played alongside RG (Snyman).

"We often lose locks at the business end of campaigns due to the physical effort we request from them.

“We therefore felt our lock stocks weren’t sufficient. Jean’s inclusion strengthens our squad nicely.

“When Regulation 8 was changed, we had a chance to give input, and we actually voted against that.

"And then World Rugby decided that you can change the national team that you play for. So we immediately started monitoring him as well and look what a brilliant year he has had for Munster. That made picking him easy.”

South Africa Rugby Statement:

Jean Kleyn eligible for Springbok Test selection

Former Irish international lock Jean Kleyn has been cleared for Springbok selection under new eligibility rules.

World Rugby confirmed on Thursday that the Johannesburg-born 29-year-old fulfilled the necessary ‘birthright transfer’ requirements.

The regulation – which came into force at the start of 2022 – allows for players to be selected for their country of birth (or of their parents’ or grandparents’ birth) once a period of at least 36 months has elapsed since last selection for an adopted country.

The former DHL Stormers and Western Province lock moved to Ireland in 2016 and qualified for selection for that country by residency in 2019. He was picked for his adopted country’s Rugby World Cup squad that year and made five appearances. He has not been selected subsequently.

The 2,03m second rower has made more than 130 appearances for Munster and was a part of their Vodacom United Rugby Championship-winning team in Cape Town last month.

Kleyn has been in camp with the Springbok Castle Lager Rugby Championship training squad and is now eligible for selection as early as next month when the Springboks’ 2023 season kicks off against Australia at Loftus Versfeld.