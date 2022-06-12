In terms of building morale and gathering momentum ahead of the ultimate rugby challenge, now a matter of weeks away, it has not been a good time for Irish rugby. On Wednesday, Andy Farrell is set to announce what we expect to be an enlarged Ireland squad before mission New Zealand kicks into gear.

Whether an extra break to prepare for our first trek in a decade to the Land of the Long White Cloud might prove advantageous, given the absence of Irish involvement in the final week of the domestic season, is debatable.

Certainly for those carrying knocks, and I am thinking of specifically Tadhg Furlong, Rónan Kelleher and James Lowe, possibly Robert Baloucoune too, the abrupt finish could prove timely following a most disappointing penultimate weekend to the maiden URC season.

The less said about Munster’s pitiful offering, the better, but Ulster and Leinster, at least, did deliver to some degree without actually making it through to the grand final now set for Cape Town this coming Saturday.

I suspect many of the younger rugby fans have been hoodwinked into thinking South African provincial rugby at Currie Cup level is somewhat below Celtic Cup rugby in all its various manifestations over the years.

With so many South African players playing overseas, allied to the decision to exit Super Rugby in the Southern Hemisphere, it is easy to see how that hugely mistaken impression evolved. If nothing else, the weekend defeats in the RDS and Newlands have left rugby fans with a clearer picture on how difficult winning the URC will prove. With increasing income and a regeneration in spectator interest, rugby is set to return to its pre-eminent position in the Rainbow Republic.

The Bulls (Northern Transvaal) and Stormers (Western Province) have laid down the most telling marker at the first time of asking, so watch it take off from here.

What effect that will have at Test level is for another day, but the reigning world champions are looking even stronger and in a better viable financial position as the defence of that Webb Ellis title and France ’23 comes firmly into view.

From an Irish perspective, this upcoming tour to NZ is critical. The All Blacks and Maoris will be brutal in their approach to each of the five matches scheduled. Joe Schmidt is being enlisted and he’ll not hold back in providing all the ‘insider information’ possible. Rest assured, Warren Gatland will contribute his tuppence worth too.

On the basis that Farrell is given the green light to select a squad of 42 to travel with a 23-19 forward/back breakdown, we can expect something along the following lines – and let me qualify that when emphasising World Cup ’23 as the over-riding criterion for both squad and team selection on a match-by-match basis. Assuming all will be fit, the front row picks itself, with Andrew Porter’s ability in a crisis to switch sides leaving a possible call between Jeremy Loughman and Tom O’Toole as the propping position most likely to cause debate.

In the second row, James Ryan may well be under pressure as Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson bring that edge in combined physicality, while Ryan Baird’s versatility, much like that of Beirne, presents clear scope in the back row. Beyond that, there is a case for Kieran Treadwell, Joe McCarthy, Ross Molony and Fineen Wycherley. Thomas Ahern, although still lacking in poundage, is the one who has most impressed me, while Munster team-mate Gavin Coombes could move up a line if required.

In the back row, we are spoilt for choice but with Cian Prendergast, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue and the ever-reliable Rhys Ruddock (possible mid-week skipper) all pushing hard.

At scrum-half, Jamison Gibson-Park has made himself almost un-droppable, while Conor Murray, of whom I have long been a fan, will be more than lucky to make the flight on recent form. Not that Craig Casey has been much better, but he does bring that element of speed in delivery from scrum and ruck that the Murray game lacks. The case for two from three (excluding Murray) is strong, with Nathan Doak the bolter, given that John Cooney is clearly out of favour. The central contract will work again in Murray’s favour.

At 10, Jonathan Sexton continues on his own while Joey Carbery, though disappointing of late, should be retained with the World Cup in mind. Although unavailable, Jack Carty would be my third choice, with Ciarán Frawley as another possible bolter based on versatility. In the centre, I would bring the Ulster combination of James Hume and Stuart McCloskey alongside the established trio.

As for the back three, Jordan Larmour has to be on board. Michael Lowry (if recovered), Jimmy O’Brien and Baloucoune are set to challenge the established order.

Possible Ireland squad

Front Row: A Porter, C Healy, D Kilcoyne; R Kelleher, D Sheehan, R Herring; T Furlong, F Bealham, T O’Toole.

Second Row: T Beirne, I Henderson, J Ryan, R Baird, K Treadwell, R Molony.

Back Row: P O’Mahony, G Coombes, C Prendergast, J van der Flier, N Timoney, J O’Donoghue, C Doris, J Conan.

Halves: J Gibson-Park, C Casey, C Murray; J Sexton, J Carbery.

Centres: B Aki, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Hume, S McCloskey, C Frawley.

Back three: H Keenan, M Lowry, J Larmour, A Conway, M Hansen, J Lowe, K Earls, R Baloucoune.