Ireland fail to hold on as Wales claim win in late drama at Belfield

Ireland’s initial purpose was to move the ball into the hands of lock Judy Bobbett and, from there, to ‘the quicks’ across the three-quarter-line.

When that didn’t quite work, they were forced to defend, wing Beibhinn Parsons and flanker Edal McMahon making impact tackles before captain Ciaran Griffin poached a penalty.

This was good for a gain of territory, along with a high tackle on Sene Naoupu, to put the Irish deep inside the 22 where the lineout was preferred to a shot at points.

The willingness to play was not supported by the cohesion to make it count, unforced errors releasing the pressure on Wales.

There were patches of enterprise, like the way Eimear Considine fielded Ellen Murphy’s cross-field kick, compromised by carelessness with the ball.

Then, Considine turned water into wine with a superb turn of foot from a standing start to come within inches of the line, wings Paige Randall and Courtney Keith combining to haul the full-back down.

Ireland didn’t rush from the ensuing ruck, setting up powerful prop Linda Djougang to reach for the line at the end of the first quarter.

Ireland players are pictured following the Women's Rugby International defeat to Wales at the UCD Bowl in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

There was almost an immediate response when Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap forced a penalty on the floor ahead of Anna Caplice somehow ruining an ominous maul.

The visitors were profiting from their work on the floor to return to the scene of their previous crime where Irish scrum-half Nicole Cronin earned a penalty at an unprotected ruck.

A 20-metre Irish maul and another Considine surge were countered by Welsh hooker’s Kelsey Jones tremendous turnover in midfield, Ireland holding steady to half-time.

Ireland were almost caught cold when flanker Bethan Lewis cut them up, captain Ciara Griffin picking Kelsey Jones pocket to take off the other way.

It wasn’t long before the lead was stretched from prop Laura Feely’s pop pass, Considine’s offload from the ground, Elen Murphy’s link and centre Enya Breen’s straightening of the line for 10-0 in the 44th minute.

Wales centre Robyn Wilkins quickly reduced the difference to a one-score game with a sweetly struck penalty.

They were finding gaps up the guts through Alex Callender and Lillicrap and using the offload to maintain their momentum until Djougang rescued one ruck and Caplice another for successive penalties.

Ireland couldn’t afford to keep absorbing pressure and they mounted a stunning attack up the right, Lauren Delany and Considine setting-up Cronin for a burst that ended with the scrum-half bundled into touch in the right corner.

The home side was visibly growing in confidence, Parsons almost getting away twice down the left on the back of better passing.

When they couldn’t quite make it count, the door was left open for Wales to take advantage.

The footwork of their out-half Elinor Snowsill and acceleration prompted Naoupu to make a try-saving intervention on Kayleigh Powell.

It didn’t take long for Wales to deliver on their threat, replacement Sioned Harries haring through the middle for Wilkins to square it in the 68th minute.

Ireland moved back into front-foot action, Hannah O’Connor among those taking the ball forward to swing a penalty, converted by Murphy for 13-10 in the 73rd minute.

Then, they kept their integrity in defence long enough for lock Nichola Fryday to clamp down on a turnover.

It was all about managing the game from there. They couldn’t quite do it.

Wales moved into position from a lineout and a series of drives, Bevan eventually finding the gap to win it in the last act of the game.

Scorers: Ireland - E Breen, L Djougang try each; E Murphy pen. Wales - K Bevan, S Harries try each; R Wilkins pen, con.

Ireland: E Considine; L Delany, E Breen (M Claffey 65), S Naoupu, B Parsons; E Murphy, N Cronin (K Dane 48); L Feely (K O’Dwyer 48), C Moloney (V Dabanovich-O’Manony 48), L Djougang, N Fryday, J Bobbett (H O’Connor 46), C Griffin (capt), E McMahon, A Caplice (N N Dhroma 65).

Wales: K Powell; P Randall (R O’Loughlin 75), A Donovan (M Webb 58), R Wilkins, C Keight; E Snowsill, F Lewis K Bevan 49); G Pyrs, K Jones (C Phillips 68), A Evans, N John, G Crabb, A Callender (S Harries 58), B Lewis, S Lillicrap (capt).

Referee: R Mahoney (New Zealand).

PA Media