Ireland deserve world No 1 ranking but Boks will get better – Handré Pollard

World Cup-winning Springbok out-half Handré Pollard says Ireland deserve to be the No 1 side in rugby, but believes his team have enough time to turn the tables when the two teams meet in next year’s World Cup.

Pollard missed Ireland’s narrow win over South Africa earlier this month with injury, but believes the Boks made big strides during an international window where they lost to Andy Farrell’s side and France, but hammered Italy and England.

Speaking at the Heineken Champions Cup launch in London, the Leicester Tigers star believes losing the Paris match between the sides won’t be fatal to either team’s chances, but believes it will be a huge battle.

“They are the No 1 team in the world. That is what it is, and they have shown it,” Pollard said of Ireland.

“I just think for us as a team, playing away from home with key players missing and still almost getting a result is big for us and we take a lot of positives out of that.

“Yes, it is not a result, but if you look at the bigger picture this tour was a very positive tour for us, and it has been a long international season for us.

"Our boys were tired, they have been travelling all around the world for four, five months now, there is no break in our international season, so for us I think it was a great end-of-year tour.

“It (the pool match) is massive. It is always going to be big, but it is not the end of the world if you don’t win it. You can still go through like we did three years ago. Either way you are going to find France or New Zealand in the quarter-finals and I don’t know who you want to play between them!

“It will be a massive game and you want to go into the play-offs with momentum, but it is not the end of the world.”

South Africa have an Irish influence in Felix Jones who has been a key part of Rassie Erasmus’s set-up since 2019 and whom Pollard describes as “world-class”.

“He’s world-class, he’s a workaholic that guy, never stops,” he said. “That is one thing I have never seen in my life.

“I have seen coaches work hard, I have never seen something like that guy.

“He is just obsessed with the game, he loves it. It was really nice to get a northern hemisphere sort of flavour into our coaching team because he is so tactically sound.

“For us, we don’t get coached that way in South Africa from a young age, so to get that in was really nice and I really enjoyed working with him. He is world-class.”

For the local media attending the launch yesterday, the key questions centred on whether England can do what the Springboks did between 2018 and 2019 when Erasmus took over from Alister Coetzee and turned them into world champions.

With Eddie Jones under huge pressure and Pollard’s club coach Steve Borthwick the frontrunner to succeed him, the Springbok suggested that it will be difficult for anyone other than Jones to turn things around considering the World Cup is only around the corner.

“It’s a difficult one. It’s tough,” he said.

“Because basically the Europeans have that Six Nations, that’s what they have, and a couple of warm-up games. It’s not a lot of time, so it will be tough. I’m not sure if it’s possible. But you never know.

“We felt his impact immediately, by the personality he is and the way he does stuff, but in terms of rugby and on the field he said with our new defensive system, ‘18 games, that’s what it’ll take’.

“He knew that’s how long we had before the World Cup. It probably clicked a little earlier than 18 games, but I would say it took us a good year to find ourselves and really understand each other, knowing where we stood with each other, and then in 2019 we really kicked off with results, as you could see. In 2018 we were up and down when we were trying to find our feet.

“It took about a year I’d say.

“Steve’s definitely got the qualities to be an international coach. When that time will come we’ll see, but he’s definitely on his way.”

Erasmus may have courted plenty of controversy in recent months, but Pollard says the players are firmly behind the embattled director of rugby who just completed a two-match ban after his succession of tweets about refereeing decisions.

“We still love him for what he has done for us and our country. Whether you agree or disagree with whatever he does on social media that’s your personal opinion. Us as players, we love him and we will always back him all the way,” he said.

Although he’ll miss the opening rounds of the Champions Cup due to his knee issue, Pollard is excited to see the impact his fellow South Africans make on the competition.

“It’s going to be interesting,” he said.

“The weather is going to play a role. Going to South Africa in January, mate we don’t even play rugby in South Africa if we don’t have to.

“F*** it’s going to be hot, humid, and tough, and then the next week you come up here in the snow! It’s going to be very interesting to see how the teams can adjust.

“The South Africa teams will bring a great new flavour to the competition. South African teams lately, in the URC have been playing a really nice, attacking brand of rugby. It’s always nice and dry, and at altitude. It’s a nice place to go and play rugby.

“It’ll be tough for them as they haven’t done it before. Last season in the URC they had all these weeks for the Champions Cup off. It’s going to be really a test of the squad depth in a way they’ve never experienced before. Some guys will get great opportunities. I’m very excited to see what they can do.”