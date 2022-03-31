Ireland coach McWilliams defends decision to leave star Beibhinn Parsons on bench for France clash

Greg McWilliams has defended the decision to once again omit sensational winger Beibhinn Parson from his starting line-up despite admitting she is the “most exciting player” in his squad.

The Galway flyer boasts a scoring rate of a try every other game but, after missing out against a Welsh side who stunned the Irish at home in their Six Nations opener, the 20-year-old has been benched once more for the daunting Toulouse trip to face the fully professional French squad.

“Look, I had a chat with Beibhinn on Monday. She's been ridiculous. She's fully fit, she's raring to go, but as a group we thought it was best to keep the same 23 with ‘Bey’ on the bench to come off and to do some damage.

“It's hard for her, because if you did replace one of the back three with Bey and that was your only change from the team that played against Wales, it's as if that one player did something that meant that things didn't go her way.

“So I think it's important that you put faith in the 15, and Bey understands that completely. We're about the team and about the squad, and Bey is just one player within the larger group of 26 for this game against France.

“But she is without question, I believe, our most exciting player and she has a massive role to play with us moving forward. Not just for this Six Nations, but after the World Cup at Sevens she's going to heavily involved with us and she is world class.

Read More

“I know the Irish people want to see her play, and you will this weekend.”

The squad drafted in some heavy hitters to help them with preparation this week – Director of Rugby David Nucifora, along with Ireland assistants Paul O’Connell and John Fogarty adding their input.

“It’s really important that you give players an opportunity to rectify and improve,” added McWilliams.

“I think it shows confidence in the group. It shows that there is good cohesion. It was a tough call, decision from the group, from the players that we go again with the same, that everyone deserved that.

“Sometimes as a coach, you make one or two changes to a team. Particularly, my first game in charge to my second, that can sometimes just send the wrong picture so I fully trust the group that we have to go again.

“We learned a lot against Wales. There’s a certain amount of moxy that you need to play this game and it’s important that we understand that you need to have that as well as having the smarts. You need to be able to go into those physical cauldrons and compete.

“The group are aware of the areas we are working on, they have applied themselves brilliantly this week and now we have to go out to France and test ourselves against what is a formidable opposition but somebody who I think is there for the taking if we can bring what we want to the game

“France have power and pace, particularly when they play at home, they get good energy off the crowd so they are going to come at us from all angles.”