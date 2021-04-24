Ireland claim bonus point win over Italy to take third place in Six Nations

Eve Higgins of Ireland is tackled by Veronica Madia and Erika Skofca of Italy during the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship Play-off match between Ireland and Italy at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Ireland confirmed their pre-tournament target of a third-placed finish in the Guinness Six Nations with a second convincing win against the Italians in six months in an underwhelming contest.

A final play bonus point try from Tipp speedster Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe, her second in only her first start, offered somewhat of a decorative flourish to a poor affair, dominated in its defining stages by a fitful Irish side.

This was one of those days when the side who committed the least mistakes – and they were sadly manifold – would triumph; Ireland made marginally fewer, their clinical edge did the rest.

A third victory against the Italians later this year may steer them towards a World Cup; on this evidence, they should be untroubled as they cast aside an error-strewn first-half, in which they still managed to compile an 8-0 lead, to ease to the winning line in a much better third quarter.

Italy dominated much of the final quarter in the scrums but it mattered little at that stage.

Expand Close Beibhinn Parsons of Ireland is tackled by Michela Sillari of Italy during the Women's Six Nations Rugby play-off match at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Beibhinn Parsons of Ireland is tackled by Michela Sillari of Italy during the Women's Six Nations Rugby play-off match at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Dorothy Wall’s first-half effort and Stacey Flood’s penalty had been scant reward for overwhelming territorial dominance but a fine 43rd minute score from the exciting wing Murphy Crowe calmed any potentially fraying nerves.

Cliodhna Moloney nabbed a third as the contest was secured by the 50th minute and then resumed its error-strewn first-half pattern; Ireland will not care that this was an ugly win as the greater need over-rode any aesthetic desires.

Italy finishes strongly with a dominant scrum but it was too little, too late for a side who didn’t have enough guile to play for the first-half territory against the wind that may have allowed them express their strengths.

In fairness, Ireland were comfortable for long periods in preventing them from doing so.

A better side would have been out of sight by half-time; Ireland were content enough to put themselves into a position to win it by then but they made gruesomely hard work of it in a contest littered with mistakes.

An early Aoife McDermott theft in the air and one on the ground from Brittany Hogan, in at seven for the controversially-omitted Grand Slam heroine Claire Molloy, offered Ireland an early platform deep in Italian territory and Victoria Ostuni Minuzzi had to pull off a fine tackle to deny Murphy Crowe in the right corner.

Hogan was having a bright opening, finishing the day as top tackler while doing well in the breakdown, so too the new out-half, player of the match Stacey Flood, who remained there even when the woman she replaced, Hannah Tyrell, came off the bench in the second-half.

Regrettably after their bright opening, having played with a penalty – there would soon be a surfeit of them - Ireland then kicked to the corner and messed up the five-metre throw to allow the Italians relieve some pressure.

Eimear Considine was lucky to escape sanction when placing a high shot on Maria Magatti’s chin; referee Sara Cox ignored it and a thumping Lindsay Peat tackle forced another turnover and opportunity from five metres out.

The pressure had to tell and it did, another penalty, quickly-tapped by Stacey Flood allowed Dorothy Wall to barrel past the diminutive Sara Battin to give her side a tenth minute settler.

Ireland would lose captain Ciara Griffin, another poorly-attempted high tackle from her team, this one on Elisa Giordano, forced her off for a Head Injury Assessment.

She left an ongoing error-ridden affair, riddled by knock-ons and poor passes as both sides struggled to find their anticipated rhythm.

Italian coach Andrea Di Giandomenico’s wild exhortations hinted at his frustations; Adam Griggs’ concerns were masked by a mask in the Donnybrook stand.

Ireland’s illegal tackling was an issue; Sene Naoupuo underwent a TMO examination after slamming into the dipping Ilaria Arrighetti; Griffin’s replacement as captain was perhaps fortunate to escape with a yellow just as it was confirmed Griffin would not be returning, Hannah O’Connor remaining in her stead.

Ireland were camped in the Italian half but possession was swapped with head-scratching irregularity, neither side capable of engendering any decent phased play or patterns of passing.

Italy’s intent on playing their way out of trouble only played them into it; Ireland got a kickable penalty after another great turnover from Flood after Eve Higgins’ tackle when the visitors went backwards from a lineout on half-way and the new out-half made no mistake to put her side 8-0 ahead in the 29th minute.

It was a decent haul from such territorial, if not necessarily decisive, dominance (80%) as Naoupu rejoined the fray.

Flood, at this level still a novice effectively, was impressing at out-half, deftly deploying different strategies and her left foot was a decent gambit too.

The pattern continued, Ireland playing a little bit better but still repeatedly coughing up ball, a prime example Italy’s out-half stemming a decent attack by being allowed to thieve from the unprotected Dorothy Wall on the ground.

Italy were capable of breaking the line, usually due to unprotected pillar ruck positions from the Irish, but usually lacked the support to cross the relatively unexplored opposition half against a stiffish enough onshore breeze.

Over 20 handling errors, as many missed tackles and multiple bad passes pock-marked a pretty dire 40 minutes for the neutral however.

For their part, Ireland’s enlightened ambition, quick taps and seeking immediate width to find weak edges, was undone by a debilitating lack of protection at ruck time; in the numbers game, they were increasingly coming up short even if defensively they were predominantly in control in the tight, if disjointed at times, though they scrambled well.

The scoreboard remained favourable, however, as Barratin thumped the ball into the tennis courts to signal half-time when, perhaps, they might begin to imagine a way to get beyond the half-way line.

Remarkably, Ireland managed to immediately stitch together their first coherent attack from a superb set-piece move and it allowed Murphy Crowe, with a slaloming run through a non-plussed Italian defence, to give her side some breathing space with a debut try.

Hogan’s lineout take had allowed a brief maul to hoodwink the Italian defence, before Wall peeled to feed the Tipp woman and the Sevens star scythed her way to the line for the 43rd minute try.

Ireland were now seemingly unshackled and shed their first-half anxiety. Within seven minutes hooker Clidohna Moloney capped a fine performance as the Italians visibly wilted by adding a third try from her own quick tap after another formidable maul; it was Moloney’s fourth in this abridged campaign.

Italy finally occupied some territory about the hour mark and enjoyed scrum dominance but it seemed pyrrhic, if also a reminder of Irish frailties here as the entire front-row were removed, replacement Laura Feely switching sides once more.

Melissa Betoni was held up by Naoupu as the outstanding Arrighetti drover her side forward questing consolation.

Read More

They finished the final quarter strongly but will regret not having started the first with similar verve; Melissa Bettoni rumbled over in the 70th minute after seemingly an age of sustained pressure.

A final flourish palpably not enough to ultimately match Ireland’s superior force.

Scorers – Ireland: Tries: Wall, Murphy-Crowe 2, Moloney. Pens: Flood. Cons: Flood. Italy: Try: Bettoni.

Ireland: E Considine (E Higgins HIA 79; A Murphy Crowe, E Higgins (E Breen 73, S Naoupu, B Parsons (H Tyrrell 60); S Flood, K Dane (E Lane 62); L Peat (L Feely 64), C Moloney (N Jones 64), L Djougang (L Lyons 64); A McDermott (G Moore 63), N Fryday; D Wall, B Hogan, C Griffin (H O’Connor 13). Replacements: N Jones, L Feely, L Lyons, G Moore, H O'Connor, E Lane, H Tyrrell, E Breen.

Italy: V Ostuni Minuzzi (A Muzzo 73); M Furlan, M Sillari, B Rigoni, M Magatti; V Madia, S Barratin (S Stefan 49); E Skofca (G Maris 63), M Bettoni, L Gai; V Fedrighi (S Tounesi 64), G Duca; I Arrighetti, F Sgorbini (M Merlo 77), E Giordano. Replacements: L Cammarano, G Maris, M Merlo, S Tounesi, I Locatelli, B Veronese, S Stefan, A Muzzo.

Referee: Sara Cox (England)