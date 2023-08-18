Ireland captain James Ryan: ‘I think there's a bit of nerves heading into England game’

Ireland players James Ryan, Dan Sheehan and Cian Prendergast walk out before the captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin today. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ireland captain James Ryan admitted there are some nerves in the Ireland squad ahead of tomorrow’s final home game against England before the World Cup in France.

Ryan is one of 12 starting players making their first appearance of the season for the clash at the Aviva Stadium, as Ireland look to build on their momentum heading into the last warm-up game against Samoa in Bayonne on Saturday week.

Ireland completed their captain’s run in Dublin without any late hiccups, as Ryan called on his side to make a big statement in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd.

“I think there's a bit of nerves heading into this game,” Ryan said.

“It's the first game for a lot of us since the summer and playing England at home, there's always a little bit of pressure.

"Lads are keen to make a statement with selection and everything coming up but yeah, the atmosphere has been really good all summer, it has been enjoyable and I think as the World Cup is coming up very soon now, people are starting to get very excited.”

Ryan dismissed the idea that tomorrow’s clash with England was merely a warm-up game, as he issued a rallying cry to his team-mates.

“This has never been a warm-up game for us,” the Leinster lock insisted.

“It's been very much a Test match, that's the way we've prepared for this game all week, that's where the focus has been so it's important that we get the right performance that we are looking for tomorrow and we take a step forward from the Italy game.

“It's obviously a lot of the guys' first appearance of the summer, so it's going to be tough but we're not going to make any excuses.

“We need to make sure that we take a step forward for the group and we put in a performance that will give us confidence heading into Biarritz next week, with the World Cup coming around the corner quickly.”

Reflecting on what Andy Farrell described as Ireland’s ‘clunky’ performance against Italy a fortnight ago, Ryan agreed that they dipped below the standards they demand of themselves.

Ryan was not involved that evening, but having been restored to the team, the 27-year-old is ready to step things up.

“We were just off,” he said.

“We must have been distracted a little bit by something. We were a little bit off. I just thought our attack wasn't where it needed to be, it wasn't as cohesive or as fluid as it usually is. In fairness, they put us under a lot of pressure defensively.

“They like to get off the line quickly and be aggressive in their defence so maybe we got a little bit spooked by that at times and we weren't as calm maybe and accurate as we needed to be off the back of it.

“There were a few lessons in the game and we need to be better tomorrow because England have a couple of games now under their belt and they will definitely be looking at this fixture as one which is as big as it is for us as it is for them.”

Ahead of winning his 100th cap off the bench, Ryan hailed Keith Earls’ longevity.

“It is an incredible achievement. He’s only the ninth Irish player to reach that milestone and he personifies everything that is great about being an Irish rugby player.

“He is tough, he is smart, he is such a hard worker and he is a hugely popular member of the squad, from everyone that has played with him, whether it is the younger lads or the older lads that don’t play anymore.

“You only ever hear good things about him so it is great for him that he gets to make his 100th cap, hopefully, at home in Dublin.”

Meanwhile, Ryan was asked about the controversy surrounding England captain Owen Farrell, but the Ireland skipper sensibly opted not to get involved in the saga.

“I’m not going to get dragged into judicial matters to be honest,” he added.

“I’ll let World Rugby deal with that and whatever happens, happens.”