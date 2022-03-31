Beibhinn Parsons (left) has to be content with a place on the bench for Ireland's clash with France next Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

DESPITE their opening round defeat to Wales, Ireland are sticking to their guns for their daunting trip to Toulouse this Saturday.

Coach Greg McWilliams has named an unchanged match-day 23 for the second TikTok Six Nations game of the campaign against France.

That means star winger Beibhinn Parsons must once again be content with a place on the bench, with Eimear Considine, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Lucy Mulhall making up the back-three.

After linking up well in the RDS loss, newcomer Aoibheann Reilly and Nicole Cronin continue at half-back, with Stacey Flood in the centre alongside Eve Higgins.

Up front, Clermont-based Linda Djougang will have a key role at loosehead in a front-row that also includes Neve Jones and Katie O'Dwyer.

Captain Nichola Fryday partners Sam Monaghan in the tight-five that will have its work cut out to deal with a powerful French unit.

In the back-row, blindside Dorothy Wall again links up with Edel McMahon and No 8 Brittany Hogan.

After remaining on the bench for 80 minutes last week, Christy Haney will be hoping to make her debut as a replacement as she covers tighthead prop and Emma Hooban and Chloe Pearse cover the other front-row positions.

Anna McGann and Hannah O'Connor are back-up second and back-rows, while Kathryn Dane and Enya Breen cover the back positions along with Parsons.

After losing the forward battle last week, Ireland are determined to front up against the French.

"There was times like when Wales got ahead and we had a player in the bin, and Nichola (Fryday) came in and she was like, 'We're the Irish, we don't go down fighting -- we keep going'," Edel McMahon said.

"We're definitely not going to shy away from it. We're going to relish the challenge to play against a top-three team in the world.

"You don't often get the opportunity to do that. But the Irish certainly tend to show up for those kinds of performances as well. Likewise when we last played England as well. I think we'll show up for the occasion, definitely not go into our shells.

"We have a lot of learnings that we need to fix so, as long as we get those fixes, we can take positives from that."

Ireland team to face France (Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse, Saturday, April 2, 2.15pm): Eimear Considine; Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Eve Higgins, Stacey Flood, Lucy Mulhall; Nicole Cronin, Aoibheann Reilly; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Katie O’Dwyer, Nichola Fryday, Sam Monaghan, Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Brittany Hogan. Replacements: Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Christy Haney, Anna McGann, Hannah O’Connor, Kathryn Dane, Enya Breen, Beibhinn Parsons.