Ireland book place in U20 Rugby World Cup semi-final after emotional day in South Africa

Ireland 47 Fiji 27

After an unspeakably difficult couple of days, Ireland somehow managed to compose themselves to beat Fiji and advance to the World Rugby Under-20 Championship semi-finals in South Africa as winners of their pool.

The contest would take place against a tragic backdrop. Richie Murphy’s side were already to play the game wearing black armbands as a mark of respect following the deaths of two St Michael’s College pupils in Greece who were known to a number of the squad.

Then, on Monday evening, it was confirmed that Munster coach Greig Oliver, father of squad member Jack Oliver, had passed away after an accident in Cape Town where he had been supporting his son.

The scrum-half had been due to be on the bench in Stellenbosch before the tragedy, with his team-mates taking part in a minute's silence before kick-off.

Given such turbulent preparations, the side acquitted themselves admirably throughout, racing into an early lead and then composing themselves once Fiji stormed back to cut the deficit to just four points early in the second-half.

Even in purely on-field terms, an untidy performance in areas of both the line-out and restarts can be mitigated by the ten changes made by Murphy and, despite often lacking a platform out of touch, they still managed to run in seven tries.

After his star turn against Australia last week, Brian Gleeson bagged a brace of scores this time around with the Munster back-row opening the scoring after only five minutes.

A mauled try from hooker Danny Sheahan some six minutes later had Ireland halfway to the desired bonus-point but what followed hinted at later struggles to put the game to bed.

After Ireland allowed the restart to bounce Fiji would score from their first attack in the game, Moses McGoon crashing over from close range after his side, perhaps not trusting their own set-piece, had gone for the tap-and-go following ill-discipline from their opponents.

A one-score game after a quarter of an hour despite Ireland’s dominance of possession, Murphy’s side would make light of their line-out struggles to bring up the bonus-point before half-time thanks to a score from George Haddan and the second of Gleeson’s double.

Isaiah Ravula struck back to reduce Ireland’s lead just before half-time and, after the highly-rated Moti Murray and Pateresio Finau went over in quick succession after the restart, suddenly the advantage was just four points.

Murphy sprung usual out-half Sam Prendergast and skipper Gus McCarthy from the bench to calm things down with his replacements having the desired effect.

McCarthy would score twice to make things safe with winger Andrew Osborne crossing in between with what was arguably the finest Irish score of the day.

As Ireland looked to stretch their points difference in the final moments, it was actually Fiji’s Manieta Navonovono who would have the final say.

Some thirty minutes later, after England could only draw with Australia, it would be of no consequence. At the end of the most emotional of days, Ireland had topped their group.

Ireland U20: Henry McErlean; James Nicholson, Sam Berman, John Devine, Andrew Osborne; Matthew Lynch, Oscar Cawley; George Hadden, Danny Sheahan, Fiachna Barrett; Evan O'Connell, Joe Hopes; Diarmuid Mangan (capt), Dan Barron, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Max Clein, George Morris, Ronan Foxe, Charlie Irvine, Paddy McCarthy, Sam Prendergast, Hugh Gavin.

Fiji U20: Peni Waqalala; Sireli Masiwini, Waqa Nalaga, Pateresio Finau, Manieta Navonovono; Isaiah Ravula, Philip Baselala; Moses McGoon, Joeli Nainoca, Breyton Legge; Mesake Vocevoce, Nalani May; Timoci Nakalevu, Moti Murray (capt), Juda Saumaisue.

Replacements: Josh Kina, Marika Toga, Lasaro Vuluma, Semi Tokitani, Sakenasa Nalasi, Zach Kama, Frank Ralogaivau, Netava Saukuru.