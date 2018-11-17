Sport Rugby

Saturday 17 November 2018

Ireland beat the All Blacks: 20 photographs that will send a shiver down your spine

Richie Mo'unga of New Zealand is tackled by Luke McGrath and Jonathan Sexton of Ireland during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Richie Mo'unga of New Zealand is tackled by Luke McGrath and Jonathan Sexton of Ireland during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Kieran Read of New Zealand is tackled by Bundee Aki, left, and Josh van der Flier of Ireland during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Jonathan Sexton of Ireland leaves the pitch during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Ofa Tuungafasi of New Zealand is tackled by Josh van der Flier, left, and Garry Ringrose of Ireland during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Rob Kearney of Ireland evades the tackle from Beauden Barrett of New Zealand during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Jacob Stockdale of Ireland on his way to scoring his side's first try despite the attempted tackle from Aaron Smith of New Zealand during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Richie Mo'unga of New Zealand is tackled by CJ Stander, left, and Josh van der Flier of Ireland during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Beauden Barrett of New Zealand in action against Keith Earls, left, and Rob Kearney of Ireland during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Damian McKenzie of New Zealand is tackled by Keith Earls of Ireland of Ireland during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Bundee Aki of Ireland is tackled by Beauden Barrett of New Zealand during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
James Ryan of Ireland is tackled by Ardie Savea of New Zealand All Blacks during the international friendly between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Damian McKenzie of New Zealand All Blacks and Rob Kearney of Ireland jump for a high ball during the international friendly between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
James Ryan of Ireland is tackled by Codie Taylor of New Zealand All Blacks during the international friendly between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Johnny Sexton of Ireland is tackled by Kieran Read of New Zealand All Blacks during the international friendly between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Rob Kearney of Ireland (2L) touches down, but the try is disallowed during the international friendly between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
CJ Stander of Ireland is tackled by Scott Barrett of New Zealand All Blacks during the international friendly between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Beauden Barrett of New Zealand All Blacks kick the ball past Devin Toner (4) and Garry Ringrose of Ireland (13) during the international friendly between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Jacob Stockdale of Ireland (C) celebrates with team mates as he scores their first try during the international friendly between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Ireland's prop Tadhg Furlong (C) makes a break during the rugby union test match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva stadium in Dublin on November 17, 2018. (Photo by Paul FAITH / AFP)PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images
Ireland's wing Jacob Stockdale is tackled by New Zealand's wing Ben Smith (R) during the rugby union test match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva stadium in Dublin on November 17, 2018. (Photo by Paul FAITH / AFP)PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

It has been a long time coming but Ireland has finally beaten the All Blacks on home soil.

Joe Schmidt's game-plan worked a treat and the players carried it out to perfection.

See above 20 photographs from the Aviva that will send a shiver down your spine.

Online Editors

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport