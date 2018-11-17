Ireland beat the All Blacks: 20 photographs that will send a shiver down your spine

Independent.ie

It has been a long time coming but Ireland has finally beaten the All Blacks on home soil.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/ireland-beat-the-all-blacks-20-photographs-that-will-send-a-shiver-down-your-spine-37539114.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37539103.ece/2c9d9/AUTOCROP/h342/rug008.jpg