Ireland back-row Anna Caplice joins Premiership side Gloucester-Hartpury

Ireland back-row Anna Caplice has joined Gloucester-Hartpury for the new Allianz Premier 15s season.

Caplice has been playing in England for the last few years, firstly with Richmond before she joined Harlequins in 2019, and she is now set to continue her journey in the Premiership.

The 32-year-old has been out of favour with Ireland in recent times and having been left out of the squad for the ongoing World Cup qualifying tournament, Caplice lined out for Munster in the recent inter-pros, as she helped her home province claim the title.

An abrasive flanker Caplice is linking up with Gloucester-Hartpury, who have made a good start to the season, having trounced DMP Durham Sharks 84-0 in their opener before bouncing back from a 24-17 defeat to Bristol by beating Sale 45-21.

Gloucester-Hartbury currently lie in third place of the Premiership table, with Caplice set to bolster their back-row options.

The Cork native has also recently been on Irish television screens as she took part in RTE's Special Forces – Ultimate Hell Week.

Caplice will link up with fellow Munster woman Katryn Buggy, who was cruelly ruled out of the World Cup qualifiers due to injury.