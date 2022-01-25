Ireland ‘A’ games put on hold due to fixture congestion

Plans to re-introduce Ireland ‘A’ games in the upcoming window have been put on hold.

Andy Farrell had spoken last November about his hopes of having 'A' games to further blood more talent in his wider Ireland squad, but that will not come to pass now due to the rescheduling of United Rugby Championship (URC) games and the potential fixture congestion that could cause.

However, in more positive news, Ireland remain hopeful that they will play five games on their tour to New Zealand this summer.

Farrell's men are due to take on the All Blacks in a mouthwatering three-Test series, while plans are also being put in place for Ireland to play another two games, potentially against the Maori All Blacks and a Super Rugby team.

Joe Schmidt's return to the Blues, as well as the All Blacks setup, should strengthen the chances of an extended tour taking place.

Ireland 'A' games have not been a thing of the recent past, but Farrell was eager to see them brought back.

“It would be great, yes,” he said last November.

“So much work is going on in the background and hopefully we can get something done soon.

“I don’t think they’re 'A' games. I look at them as games where we’ll see whether people can perform under pressure, whether they can step up.

“I like the fact people can come together from the provinces and see how quickly they can gel because that’s the most important part of being an international player. So the more the better in that regard.”