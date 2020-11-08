You knew what you were going to get with Joe Schmidt, but Andy Farrell feels like Joe Lite

It's time, maybe, for some lateral thinking. Sometimes I don't think there is an ounce of creative thought, original impulse or the presence of somebody with leading edge or vision in the current Ireland side.

We complain about how hard things are. How hard it is to break a team down. How hard a team works in training. How hard you work analysing your opposition. It really is a vanilla existence poring over video analysis - hours and hours of it - when you should be concentrating on simple things that are within your grasp.

Ireland lost in Paris because there wasn't enough quality in their 23 and on the coaching ticket. They failed in the basics, the fundamentals of the ability to give and receive a pass. Ireland had just under 20 handling errors, whereas the French committed one third of that number. The ball was slippy for them too; it rained on their side of the gain line as well. I understand about the pace of the game and the brutish physical nature of the exchanges in Paris, but when there is no one near you . . .

Watching the All Blacks on Halloween morning was, as usual, instructive and even after nearly 50 years of watching them it still strikes home why they are so good. It is the accuracy of their passing and the respect that they pay to the basics of the game.

It was raining in Sydney and the ball was slippy. The Aussies dropped it in and out of contact yet the All Blacks were absolutely confident in their ability and they cut the Aussies to shreds.

The French have rediscovered their penchant for quick accurate passing and it was enough to undo Ireland. We should leave aside all the crap in the video booth - don't ever get confused with the notion that analysis is thinking. If you get good at the basics and think a bit deeper on how to beat your opponent through skill - not muscle - you may just surprise yourself.

A couple of things in the Sydney game struck me through the fidelity of the action. In the 70th minute of the game the match was over and the only issue was the margin of victory. New Zealand had a five-metre scrum 15 metres from the touchline. What happened next was just a hymn to simplicity. You heard Muhammed Ali tell the world how quick he was. "Last night I turned off the light switch in my hotel room and was in bed before the room was dark." TJ Perenana, the All Black scrumhalf, fed the scrum and the ball was in the All Black number eight Hoskins Sotutu's hands while Perenana was still in the knees-bent, scrum feed position. It was like the trigger and the bullet. The quality and speed of Codie Taylor's strike was a thing to behold. The quick heel out of channel one. Most hookers can't strike nowadays; most current number eights have no idea what to do with that sort of quality ball.

Hoskins Sotutu gathered and sprinted around the blindside. The Australian blindside Fraser McReight, just fresh into the action, was all McWrong as he was still latched onto the side of the scrum as Sotatu went around the side. Marika Koroibete had to come in to take the All Black number eight and the quality of the pass - as it had been all the way through the game - was accurate and Rieko Ioane scored in the corner. Quick channel one ball and the Aussies were still packed down as the try was scored.

Two things come to mind about that score. In the Bledisloe match the previous week, and highlighted in this column, Ioane dropped the ball trying to score one-handed. Ioane seems to be one of those car-chasing mutts who never learns. It looked for a second that he had dropped the slippy ball again in the act of scoring one-handed, but got away with it. Ioane's place is untenable and finite if he keeps doing that.

The second thought was that if you played rugby league for most of your career you may not be aware of the nuances of scrum ball presentation. Scrums in rugby league are a travesty of the act. That may be unfair on Andy Farrell, and in truth Joe Schmidt rarely used quick ball from the scrum either.

It is a sad statement of affairs where a quick heel and a number eight drive to the blindside is almost considered a trick play. It caught everyone cold - a fundamental of the game executed brilliantly. What do Ireland do? Ball at the base, attempted push, collapse, reset, go again, cup of tea, CJ Stander breaks, gets caught, series of pick and goes and 50,000 people sigh in unison that they were glad they did not turn up in person to watch this limited form of expression.

The other thing that caught my eye in Sydney was a lineout maul in the first five minutes near the Aussie line.

Sam Cane was at the back of the maul but did not have the ball. After a second or two Cane reversed out of the maul and with his back to the Aussies, threw a dummy to nobody in particular. The ploy worked in that it drew Michael Hooper out of the maul and Nic White on the blindside shouted "ball out". As the Aussie forwards disengaged, the heave came on, the All Blacks wedge went forward and the Aussies had to get back in and re-engage.

The Sky panel at half-time picked up on it and quoted rule 11C that you can't give the impression of making a pass to draw someone offside or out of the maul. Referee Ben O'Keeffe didn't pick up on it and New Zealand scored a few phases later.

The point is that someone was doing some thinking - this was a pre-planned ploy and it worked. Meanwhile we are all at home thinking 'duh that was clever, why can't we think of something like that' or worse, they weren't thinking like that at all.

Ireland's maul has become sterile and predictable. France last Saturday and England in February humiliated Ireland in this phase. Who is doing the thinking? Where are the variations? What has happened the good technique? Why bother kicking to touch for the lineout maul anymore?

You could point out that our opponents next Friday - the Welsh - have had a spectacularly successful period under Wazza. They have a new coach in Wayne Pivac and whatever shape, structure and discipline that Wales had under Gatland disappeared once Pivac took up the reins.

When he was in Llanelli, Pivac played rugby the way it was supposed to be played and they skinned Leinster and Munster on the way to winning the Pro12. Nobody is quite sure what sort of game Pivac is trying to play, but it hasn't worked. It seems that what he did with Llanelli he can't do with Wales.

An Anglo-French gap seems to be opening up and Ireland have the choice of either being happy playing the national sides of our Pro14 compadres and enjoying winning against them or else trying to stay current and deal with the power game of England and the slick dynamic product that is evolving in the French side.

At this moment in time it is hard to divine a pattern in Andy Farrell's side. You knew what you were going to get with Wazza and Joe. Right now you just get a feeling of Joe Lite. Our breakdown and our tight game are not as practised or as good as they once were. The command of the basics and skill levels have also been further diluted and I get the sense that our coaching ticket is not smart enough to outwit England or France.

Hard work and attention to detail will only get you so far and so core skills and the fundamentals are all that are open to Ireland. If they hadn't had so many handling errors they may have still been in the mix in the second half against France.

You fancy them against Wales, but that is not where this team should be setting its sights. Hard work will do it on Friday night, but not in Twickenham.

Hashtag Tadhg Furlong in Lourdes . . .