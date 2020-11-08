| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

You knew what you were going to get with Joe Schmidt, but Andy Farrell feels like Joe Lite

Neil Francis

You knew what you were going to get with Joe Schmidt, but Andy Farrell feels like Joe Lite

&lsquo;What do Ireland do? Ball at the base, attempted push, collapse, reset, go again, cup of tea, CJ Stander breaks, gets caught, series of pick and goes Expand

Close

&lsquo;What do Ireland do? Ball at the base, attempted push, collapse, reset, go again, cup of tea, CJ Stander breaks, gets caught, series of pick and goes

‘What do Ireland do? Ball at the base, attempted push, collapse, reset, go again, cup of tea, CJ Stander breaks, gets caught, series of pick and goes

SPORTSFILE

‘What do Ireland do? Ball at the base, attempted push, collapse, reset, go again, cup of tea, CJ Stander breaks, gets caught, series of pick and goes

It's time, maybe, for some lateral thinking. Sometimes I don't think there is an ounce of creative thought, original impulse or the presence of somebody with leading edge or vision in the current Ireland side.

We complain about how hard things are. How hard it is to break a team down. How hard a team works in training. How hard you work analysing your opposition. It really is a vanilla existence poring over video analysis - hours and hours of it - when you should be concentrating on simple things that are within your grasp.

Ireland lost in Paris because there wasn't enough quality in their 23 and on the coaching ticket. They failed in the basics, the fundamentals of the ability to give and receive a pass. Ireland had just under 20 handling errors, whereas the French committed one third of that number. The ball was slippy for them too; it rained on their side of the gain line as well. I understand about the pace of the game and the brutish physical nature of the exchanges in Paris, but when there is no one near you . . .

Privacy