World Rugby set June 30 deadline as unions look to agree on season restart

Talks continue over the possibility of a global calendar from 2021. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

World Rugby have set a deadline date of June 30 for a final decision on how the remainder of the year will look in terms of completing postponed international and club games.

The news comes following another meeting between the game's major stakeholders yesterday, during which a potential global calendar was also discussed in 'frank' detail.

Since Covid-19 brought rugby to a standstill, unions have been locked in negotiations about how the northern and southern hemisphere seasons could be aligned, with the suggestion that campaigns could run from February to September, or December to July.

However, various unions hold different views about how the calendar should look, with France already making it clear that they are firmly against playing rugby in the summer months due to the threat of clashing with "big global sporting events."

It is understood that the IRFU have similar concerns because should the season run in July and August, it would clash with the GAA championship, thus creating several issues.

The IRFU are counting the cost of the pandemic with CEO Philip Browne projecting a loss of €15-20m this year, if the postponed Six Nations matches against France and Italy and the November internationals do not go ahead.

But World Rugby have now confirmed that it is planning an adjusted window from October, which it hopes will enable postponed games to be completed.

The statement from World Rugby says:

"World Rugby welcomes commitment between the game's major stakeholders for further dialogue regarding potential adjustments to the global international calendar.

"Whilst not a decision-making forum, today’s World Rugby Professional Game Forum provided the platform for national unions, international and professional club competitions and players to exchange frank views and consider immediate and long-term calendar reform in line with the guiding core principles of recognising the needs of the international and domestic game and enhancing player welfare.

"With the global COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacting the 2020 rugby calendar and union and club finances, all parties recognise the need to agree a compromise solution that enables both disrupted professional club and international competitions to be completed this year.

"In the absence of full alignment, further information sharing and discussion will be undertaken with all parties regarding the viability of proposed adjustments to the 2020 international release weekends stipulated in Regulation 9 that will enable postponed and other international matches to be played in an adjusted window from October, while enabling the completion of existing club competitions.

"The final decision on 2020 will be confirmed by vote of the World Rugby Council on 30 June following consideration and recommendation by the World Rugby Executive Committee.

"There was also commitment to further detailed commercial and player welfare modelling in full collaboration with the club game to better assess the viability and attractiveness, for all parties, of a potential new ongoing global release period of October/November from 2021, replacing the July window.

"All stakeholders believe that meaningful reform of the international calendar is necessary in a much-changed post COVID-19 environment to revitalise the global game and deliver much-needed alignment between international and club rugby with fewer overlaps and enhanced player rest periods.

"Crucially, if managed appropriately, the proposed long-term calendar reform will enable meaningful pathways for emerging nations on a global and regional scale and the development of a global international women’s competition model with defined windows that do not overlap with the men’s competitions."

Online Editors