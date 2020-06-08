World Rugby reveal qualification process for 2023 World Cup in France

South Africa wing Makazole Mapimpi scores a try in the win over Japan at the 2019 World Cup. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland's place at the 2023 World Cup has already been secured but with a further eight places still up for grabs, World Rugby have announced details of the qualifying process for the tournament, which will be held in France.

12 teams, including Ireland, are guaranteed their place by dint of finishing in the top three of their respective pools at last year's World Cup in Japan.

That means reigning champions South Africa, along with England, New Zealand, Wales, Japan, France (host), Australia, Scotland, Italy, Argentina and Fiji will all compete for the Webb Ellis Cup in 2023.

The remaining eight places will be determined by a process of regional and cross-regional qualifiers – details of which will be announced in due course as soon as further Covid-19 restrictions ease.

The process will conclude with a four-team round-robin final qualification tournament in November 2022 to determine the last qualifier.

The Americas will have two places, while Oceania will deliver a direct qualifier, with a further direct place available following a play-off with Asia.

The Rugby Europe Championship (two direct places), Rugby Africa Cup (one direct place) and Final Qualification Tournament (one direct place) will provide the other qualifiers.

Full details are listed below:

Americas: the Americas will qualify two teams by September 2022. The third best team in the region will enter the Final Qualification Tournament – Americas 1 & Americas 2

Europe: the existing Rugby Europe Championship will have two qualifying places, with the two best teams in March 2022 qualifying directly and the third placed entering the Final Qualification Tournament – Europe 1 & Europe 2

Africa: the Rugby Africa Cup 2022 winner will qualify directly and the runner-up team will go to Final Qualification – Africa 1

Oceania: a home and away play-off between Tonga and Samoa in 2021 will determine the direct qualifier for the Oceania region. – Oceania 1

The loser will then play the Oceania Rugby Cup 2021 winner in the highest ranked team’s country with the eventual winner contesting Asia / Pacific (see below) as Oceania 2

Asia / Pacific: the winner of the Asian Rugby Men’s Championship 2021 will play Oceania 2 home and away. The winner on aggregate will determine the qualifier and the loser will go to Final Qualification – Asia / Pacific 1

Final Qualification Tournament: the tournament in November 2022 will feature four teams playing in a round-robin format with the winner qualifying for RWC 2023 – Final Qualification winner

"With the global pandemic having halted most rugby activity, confirmation of the global qualification process for Rugby World Cup 2023 provides a beacon of excitement for all, including players and fans," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said.



"The process that has been developed via full consultation with our regional associations and member unions will provide a genuine opportunity for full member unions to qualify for our showcase men’s 15s event.



"Maximising existing regional competitions, the process is good for regions and unions in managing costs for organisers and participants alike, which is important as we all recover from the global pandemic.



"On behalf of World Rugby, I’d like to wish all teams involved the best of luck on their journey to France 2023."

Online Editors