Working with refs, liaising with coaches and looking at laws - World Rugby role seems made for Joe Schmidt

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Joe Schmidt has been linked with new role with World Rugby. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Joe Schmidt has been linked with new role with World Rugby. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

ALMOST a year on from Ireland’s ill-fated World Cup, Joe Schmidt remains on rugby’s periphery.

Even when he announced his intention to "finish coaching" the morning after winning the coach of the year award in November 2018, it seemed impossible to imagine Schmidt out of the game.

Rather, it appeared to be an attempt to limit the speculation around his post-World Cup future as he tried to hone in on getting beyond the quarter-final.