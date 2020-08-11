Working with refs, liaising with coaches and looking at laws - World Rugby role seems made for Joe Schmidt

ALMOST a year on from Ireland’s ill-fated World Cup, Joe Schmidt remains on rugby’s periphery.

Even when he announced his intention to "finish coaching" the morning after winning the coach of the year award in November 2018, it seemed impossible to imagine Schmidt out of the game.

Rather, it appeared to be an attempt to limit the speculation around his post-World Cup future as he tried to hone in on getting beyond the quarter-final.

Those plans went up in smoke, yet even as the ash was still settling on his team’s disastrous performance against New Zealand in Tokyo, he was talking about the number of offers that had crossed his path in Dublin Airport.

Schmidt was flattered, but he needed a break. The whole World Cup experience took an enormous toll on a man who threw everything into the job.

That break was nearing its conclusion when Covid-19 hit. Schmidt had dipped his toe back into rugby at his former club Clermont and with the Spanish national team, while he helped World Rugby with their project to refocus the referees’ approach to the breakdown.

During that period on the governing body’s working group the dual-Irish/New Zealand citizen turned heads to the extent that he has been earmarked for a new, powerful role at the top of the sport. Who better to become the director of rugby and high performance at World Rugby House than 'Mr Rugby' himself?

The potential appointment was flagged in the media but has yet to be confirmed, however the role seems perfectly suited to Schmidt’s talents if he can park his competitive edge.

Based in Dublin, where he still lives, the newly-created role would see Schmidt assume the responsibilities held by former head of referees Alain Rolland, while also liaising with international head coaches on the implementation of the laws and helping developing nations to close the gap on the elite.

It looks like a job designed for the 54-year-old whose capacity to understand the complex game of rugby is second to none. Schmidt’s teams were always ultra-focused on discipline, super smart at the breakdown and ready to exploit any loophole available.

With his photographic memory and remarkable ability to recall run-of-play moments from seemingly any game he’d watched, Schmidt could produce examples of previous incidents at the drop of a hat that could help his case or undermine his opponents.

After matches, he would file detailed, multi-layered reports on the referee’s performance.

In public, he was keen not to be openly critical, but he could not conceal his contempt for some performances; most notably that of Australian Angus Gardner in the infamous loss to Japan.

Whether it did Ireland any favours is questionable, but coaches will know that they are dealing with a man who has walked in their shoes.

The officials may be wary of welcoming an outsider, but there is a growing recognition that refereeing standards need to improve, and Schmidt’s clarity, loyalty and attention to detail should win them over.

He will demand high standards of his officials, but he’ll also have their backs.

When it comes to law changes and interpretations, Schmidt has the ability to work out the unintended consequences.

Before the World Cup warm-up game against England, he brilliantly dissected World Rugby’s decision to focus on bringing the height of the tackle down, using specific examples from matches to prove his point.

As someone who regularly found ways to use the laws to his advantage, he’ll be able to pre-empt the reactions of coaches.

The role seems perfect and must tick plenty of Schmidt’s boxes. The big one that remains unchecked as he assesses his options is the competitive coaching aspect.

The one repeated complaint he made about coaching Ireland was the inability to work with his players on a weekly basis and, while this role would remove the less attractive trappings like dealing with the media, it would also see him swap his tracksuit for a World Rugby polo.

If they can convince him to take it, the job is made for 'Mr Rugby'.