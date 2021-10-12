Women’s Lions tour on the cards as Ireland’s Niamh Briggs given role on feasibility study group

The prospect of a women's Lions tour has moved a step closer after the organisation announced a 13-person working group to oversee a feasibility study that will establish if such a tour is viable.

Chaired by Wales and Lions legend Ieuan Evans, the group includes Lions' Managing Director Ben Calveley with Ireland's Director of Sevens and Women's Rugby Anthony Eddy and former Ireland international Niamh Briggs involved.

Although the Barbarians have launched a women's team in recent years, the Lions have never fielded a women's team in their long history.

“We are excited to have put together such a stellar list of individuals who I know will add value to this project,” Calveley said.

“I believe a Women’s Lions team is a huge opportunity, but there are a number of challenges to consider when looking to create a successful women’s set-up. Financial viability, suitable opposition and appropriate scheduling in the women’s rugby calendar will all need rigorous analysis, research and careful consideration.

“We are very grateful to be working with a purpose-driven organisation like Royal London on this initiative.

"Our broader commercial family – including Sky, Vodafone and Canterbury – have also committed to provide their expertise and play an active role in the feasibility analysis.”

The group will establish whether a prospective tour would follow the men's model or find its own way, with North America an attractive potential destination due to the strength of the United States and Canada.

It may also throw up some issues in terms of scheduling given the women's game is about to launch its own global calendar with the Womens' XVs tournament starting in 2023, while there is a large divide in resources between England and the rest.

The Women's Lions feasibility study group

Ieuan Evans MBE (Chair) - British & Irish Lion and The British & Irish Lions Board Member

Ben Calveley - Managing Director, The British & Irish Lions

Susie Logan - Group Chief Marketing Officer, Royal London

Joanna Manning-Cooper - Group Director of Corporate Affairs, Sky

Max Taylor - Consumer Director, Vodafone

Simon Rowe - Head of Global Sports Marketing, Canterbury

Sue Day MBE - Chief Operating & Financial Officer, RFU and RFU Board, Rugby Football Union

Anthony Eddy - Director of Sevens and Women's Rugby, Irish Rugby Football Union

Gemma Fay - Head of Girls & Women’s Strategy, Scottish Rugby

Hannah John - Women's High-Performance Lead (Acting), Welsh Rugby Union

Nicky Ponsford - Women's High-Performance Manager, World Rugby

Shaunagh Brown - Senior Player, Harlequins Women and England

Niamh Briggs - Senior Player, Munster and Ireland, Club Coach and Garda Síochána (Police) Officer