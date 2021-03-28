Why Sexton and Murray deserve one more stint at the helm

Johnny Sexton can steer the Lions to a series victory in South Africa. He’s getting on, he’s battered and he fills you with fear every time he gets hit above the shoulders, but he remains the best outhalf in the Six Nations.

The Lions will need the best outhalf in the Six Nations if they’re to beat the Springboks. They’ll need Johnny Sexton.

What are the alternatives? Finn Russell, for all his talent, is too big a risk. Dan Biggar is grand but hardly a Lions number 10. George Ford’s kicking isn’t good enough to even get him on the plane.

Before the season began, Owen Farrell was hot favourite to start as outhalf in the first Test on July 24 in Johannesburg. But Farrell is mired in a slump which mirrors that of England as a whole. Having played poorly it’s asking a lot for him to return to his best against the toughest possible opposition.

English pundits believe a little thing like form shouldn’t tell against their boys. The first Test line-up Clive Woodward selected last week was a classic example. Displaying all the unblinkered intelligence which made him such a success as 2005 Lions coach, he picked six English players and one from Ireland.

The selections of Kyle Sinckler over Tadhg Furlong and Henry Slade over Robbie Henshaw seemed particularly striking examples of Woodward’s conviction that while form is temporary, Englishness is permanent. That kind of attitude has cost his countrymen dear this season with the ‘why should we follow the rules, we’re English’ approach rearing its head in the Aviva as it had in the defeats by Wales and Scotland.

With those three losses giving England a Reverse Triple Crown for the first time since 1976, it seems remarkable that anyone would countenance their supplying almost half the Lions Test team. Because one of the lessons of recent series has been that form trumps reputation.

The pattern of the last three tours has been very similar. Against the All Blacks in 2017 the Lions opened with a heavy defeat before roaring back with a win and a draw. In 2013, having split two close matches with Australia, the Lions came into their own with a massive victory in the final Test.

In 2009 the Lions were outclassed by the Boks in the first Test, improved to suffer an unlucky defeat in the epic second and looked to belatedly have found their best team when winning the third. On each tour the Tests began with a team picked partly on reputation and concluded with one selected entirely on form.

Nothing better illustrates the benefits of the latter approach than the last Lions series victory in South Africa. Back in 1997 nobody would have imagined a Test team containing an outhalf, Neil Jenkins, at full-back; a centre and wing, Alan Tait and John Bentley, who’d just returned from rugby league; a scrumhalf, Matt Dawson, who wasn’t even making the England bench; and a prop, Paul Wallace, and second row, Jeremy Davidson, who’d had patchy seasons for a wooden spoon Ireland.

Yet Ian McGeechan put his faith in those players and was rewarded with the unlikeliest of triumphs. Although England had comfortably won a third Triple Crown in a row that year, they only had six starters on the team which won the first Test. Contrast this with 2005 when, despite Wales winning a Grand Slam, Woodward started eight Englishmen in the first Test.

The 2001 effort was damaged by the prima donna antics of Dawson and Austin Healey, who coach Graham Henry accused of “betraying trust and betraying your mates for 30 pieces of silver.” Woodward backed up the English duo and accused Henry of “not maintaining the highest standards.”

Four years later he got the chance to show what those ‘highest standards’ were and ramped up the Englishness to the extent of bringing Tony Blair’s spin doctor Alastair Campbell along as media adviser. The result was a string of performances so embarrassingly inept as to raise questions over the very future of the Lions.

Woodward’s vision of England showing the way has not come to pass. The team which won the clinching 2013 Test in Australia contained just two English starters, those which won the 2009 third Test and the 2017 second Test had the same starting mix of six Englishmen, five Welshmen and four Irishmen.

This year’s line-up may well have a 2013 look. Maro Itoje, Tom Curry and Johnny May seem the only Englishmen with a compelling case to start the first Test.

England have made a significant contribution in recent years, but the aura of relative Lions underachievement has never quite left them. The phenomenon was never more graphically illustrated than in 2009 when Phil Vickery was hoisted into the Durban sky by the young prop Tendai Mtawarira he’d been predicted to dominate.

They might have reached four World Cup finals while we’ve been unable to make the semis, but there’s been little difference between the Lions contributions of England and Ireland.

Indeed, the triumvirate of Celtic nations seem to relish the collective aspect of the Lions. That’s why Irish players have always made good tourists with Tony O’Reilly’s record breaking 1959 tour and the monumental performances of Mike Gibson in 1971 and Willie John McBride in 1974 finding worthy successors in Rob Kearney’s immortal display in the 2009 second Test and those of Sexton and Conor Murray in 2013 and 2017.

If Gatland plumps for Sexton that should propel Murray past Ben Youngs and give the advantage of a seasoned half-back partnership. No two players seemed to suffer more from the World Cup meltdown of two years ago, but last weekend against England both appeared to finally cast off the shadows of that nightmare when playing their best rugby since the Grand Slam year. It couldn’t have come at a better time.

Last Saturday showed that when things get tough you want Murray and Sexton managing the game. The Irish duo deserves one more stint at the helm. Not on reputation. On form.