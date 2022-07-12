Ireland players, from left, Caelan Doris, Jonathan Sexton, and Tadhg Furlong celebrate their side's victory over the All Blacks in the Steinlager Series match at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland take on the All Blacks with a series win up for grabs this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday's match takes place at Sky Stadium in Wellington with an 8.05am Irish time kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Andy Farrell made wholesale changes, with an entirely new starting XV introduced for Tuesday's win against the Maori All Blacks.

That win saw a number of fringe players put their hands up although Finlay Bealham pulled out injured before kick off, with former Leinster prop Michael Bent promoted to the bench, and is a doubt for the weekend.

We'll being you confirmed team news for Saturday's game when we have it.

What is Ireland’s record against the All Blacks like?

Since first meeting on 25 November 1905, when New Zealand won 15-0, it was mainly one way traffic for 111 years with the All Blacks winning 27 games with a solitary draw in 1973 all Ireland had to show for their efforts.

That finally changed in 2016 with a famous victory at Soldier's Field in Chicago, and Ireland had added another two wins, including last autumn's 29-20 win at the Aviva, before a win apiece from both sides on this tour set up Saturday's decider.

New Zealand - 30 wins

Ireland - 4 wins

Draws - 1

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action with coverage starting at 7.30am. It will also be streamed on the Sky Go app. We'll also be liveblogging the game for you here on Independent.ie.

What are the odds?

The All Blacks are favourites at 1/3 with Ireland 12/5 and the draw priced at 20/1.

What the latest from the camp?

Andy Farrell:

“We’ve some young lads in that changing room that have been inspired by these lot (the Test team), who want to get back out there again and perform well against the Maoris.

“These lads have taken a lot of pain, that’s what we’ve put them under, the pressure of taking them out of their comfort zone. The weeks have been totally different to what they’ve been used to before because of us trying to play five games in such a short space of time and there’s been no whinging.

“They’ve been mentally really tough and they’ll back the lads up as well to make sure they’re in good form for Tuesday night.”

Read More

Ciarán Frawley:

“There is a lot of momentum that carries into the game.

“Look it would be great for the whole group, we are leading into the World Cup in 2023 and we don’t want to just to be just a Test team, we need to be a squad.

“We need to have depth and there is that pressure and responsibility on ourselves. At the same time it is a young group. We are all excited.

"We just have to believe in ourselves and go out there and put it to bed really.”

Read More

Tadhg Beirne:

“Personally, and for the team, it would mean everything. From the day we met a couple of weeks ago, that was the first thing we said; ‘We are good enough to come here and get a Series win.’

“First game here, we didn’t prove that. As I said, in patches we showed it maybe. We showed it for the majority of the time but still in patches, they really came at us and were clinical. If we were able to do it again next week, it would mean absolutely everything to us.

“But it’s also about giving a lift to everyone back home in Ireland as well. We want to get everyone behind us. I feel like people will be excited about next week, more people will probably tune into it, more people will want to be part of what we are doing here. We are on a journey at the moment and the goal is obviously to get a Series win.”