Ireland take on world champions South Africa in an autumn international this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday's match takes place at the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road in Dublin with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media Two with coverage starting at 4.30pm. It will also be streamed on the Virgin Media Player.

What’s the team news?

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will give three of his key players every chance to prove their fitness in time for Saturday’s clash with South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

While Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park made a welcome return to training last week, Josh van der Flier is due to step up his recovery from an ankle issue on Tuesday.

Full-back Keenan (abdomen) and scrum-half Gibson-Park (hamstring) have not featured yet this season due to injury, and although their lack of match sharpness could be an issue against the world champions, they have plenty of credit in the bank.

Farrell will have to weigh up throwing Keenan, Gibson-Park and Van der Flier straight back into action, but the vital trio are expected to be available. In a further boost, Tadhg Furlong (ankle), Peter O’Mahony (neck), Tadhg Beirne (neck) and Craig Casey (groin) also trained last week.

The Ireland coaching staff are managing an extended squad of 49 players, with that number set to rise to 51 ahead of Friday’s ‘A’ game when Ulster duo Nathan Doak and Tom Stewart, who both featured in the Emerging Ireland side in Bloemfontein, join the squad later in the week.

Ireland Squad – Bank of Ireland Nations Series 2022:

Backs (16)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen)

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf)

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon)

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries)

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster)

Mack Hansen (Connacht)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge)

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor)

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) (C)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan)

Forwards (21)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster)

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers)

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf)

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin)

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)

Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge)

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)

Ireland 'A' Panel:

Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians)

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne)

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge)

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians)

Marty Moore (Ulster)

Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)

Gavin Thornbury (Connacht)

What's the head-to-head record?

The sides first met on 24 November 1906 at Balmoral Showgrounds in Belfast with the visitors coming out 15-12 winners. It would be almost 59 years later and the seventh time of asking before Ireland claimed a win, a 9-6 victory at Lansdowne Road on 10 April 1965.

Overall the sides have played 26 times, 18 of which have been Springbok wins, with seven for Ireland and a solitary draw. Rúaidhrí O’Connor has a great piece here from our archives about the 1998 tour under Warren Gatland and the infamous 'Battle of Pretoria'.

The last meeting was on 11 November 2017, when Ireland notched up a very impressive 38-3 win.

What are the odds?

Ireland are favourites at 8/13 with the Springboks 7/5 and the draw 17/1.

What the latest from the camps?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps when they speak to the press during the build-up to the game.