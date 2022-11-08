Mack Hansen of Ireland, right, celebrates after scoring Ireland's second try. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland follow up their outstanding win over world champions South Africa by taking on Fiji n an autumn international this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday's match takes place at the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road in Dublin with a 1.00pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media Two with coverage starting at noon. It will also be streamed on the Virgin Media Player and on Amazon Prime.

What’s the team news?

Conor Murray will miss Ireland’s remaining November internationals after pulling his groin in Saturday’s win over South Africa.

The Munster scrum-half has been replaced in the squad by Connacht’s Caolin Blade, who now comes into contention for Saturday’s meeting with Fiji as he vies for a place with Jamison Gibson-Park and Craig Casey.

Andy Farrell has named a 39-man squad and there’s a return for Ulster captain Iain Henderson.

Back-three: Robert Baloucoune, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, Michael Lowry, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jacob Stockdale;

Midfield: Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Garry Ringrose;

Half-back: Caolin Blade, Craig Casey, Jamison Gibson-Park; Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Johnny Sexton;

Front-row: Cian Healy, Jeremy Loughman, Andrew Porter, Michael Milne; Dave Heffernan, Rob Herring, Dan Sheehan; Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Furlong, Tom O’Toole;

Second-row: Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Gavin Thornbury, Kieran Treadwell;

Back-row: Jack Conan, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Peter O’Mahony, Scott Penny, Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier.

What's the head-to-head record?

The sides first met on November 18 1995 in an autumn Test at Lansdowne Road in a 44-8 win for Ireland. They've met on three further occasions, a 64-17 win on November 17 2002, a 41-6 win on November 21 2009 and a scrappy 23-20 win last time out on November 18 2017.

What to read and listen to on Independent.ie?

Ruaidhri O'Connor has his initial preview of Saturday's game for you here.

We also have a huge amount of coverage from last Saturday's epic win over South Africa and with Rassie Erasmus making headlines once again with another video criticising refereeing decisions, Ruaidhri says that the former Munster boss is doing himself no favours. There's also analysis below from Ruaidhri, Sinead Kissane, Cian Tracey and Tony Ward, alongside a tribute from Tony to his former Ireland international teammate Paul McNaughton, who passed away on Monday.

On a special Left Wing Live, right after the full-time whistle, Sinéad was joined by Rúaidhrí and Cian to look back on an incredible game.

Will and Luke will have their in-depth analysis on Wednesday and if you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from with a new episode weekly.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the odds?

Ireland are massive favourites at 1/33 with Fiji 14/1 and the draw 50/1.

What the latest from the camps?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Andy Farrell and Vern Cotter when they face the press in the build-up to the game.