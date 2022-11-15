Ireland’s Mack Hansen dives over for a try in the 35-17 win over Fiji (Niall Carson/PA Images).

Ireland finish their autumn international series this weekend with a visit from Australia. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday's match takes place at the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road in Dublin with an 8.00pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media Two with coverage starting at 7.00pm. It will also be streamed on the Virgin Media Player and on Amazon Prime.

What’s the team news?

Leinster out-half Ross Byrne has been called up to the Ireland squad for Saturday’s clash against Australia, with doubts continuing to hang over Johnny Sexton’s fitness.

Sexton is struggling with the dead leg he suffered during the win over South Africa a fortnight ago. He sat out last weekend’s Fiji win, during which Joey Carbery suffered a head injury, leaving Ireland light on bodies.

Andy Farrell will give his captain every chance to prove his fitness in time for Saturday, with last weekend’s debutant Jack Crowley primed to start if Sexton is unavailable.

Byrne has been out of favour in terms of the Ireland picture lately, but the door has now reopened on the back of injuries to Carbery along with his Leinster team-mates Ciarán Frawley and younger brother Harry Byrne.

What's the head-to-head record?

It's 95 years since teams representing the nations first met on 12 November 1927 in an autumn Test at Lansdowne Road that finished 5-3 to the New South Wales Waratahs, the top Australian representative rugby union side of the time. The game, along with four others on that tour was re-designated as a full international Test by the Australian Rugby Union in 1986.

It was another 20 years before they played again, a 16-3 Australia win at the same venue, and another 11 before Ireland's first victory, a 9-6 win at Lansdowne once again.

Overall they've played 36 times, with 22 Australia wins, 13 for Ireland and a single draw. Their last meetings came on Ireland's 2018 tour when wins in Melbourne and Sydney saw a 2-1 series win for the visitors.

What to read and listen to on Independent.ie?

Had things panned out differently for Connacht's Mack Hansen he could have been togging out for the country of his birth this weekend. Wallabies forwards coach Dan McKellar lamented the loss of his old charge from their time together at the Brumbies when he spoke to Ruaidhri O'Connor.

Ruaidhri also has his take on Jack Crowley as doubts swirl around Johnny Sexton's availability and there's also details on Sexton and Josh van der Flier's nominations for World Player of the Year and Andy Farrell's for the coach award below.

Last time out, Ireland played out a scrappy win over Fiji, while the Aussies made the wrong kind of history with a first ever defeat to Italy.

On the latest Left Wing, Rúaidhrí gave his post-match reaction and analysis to Ireland’s 35-17 win over Fiji in a chat with Sinead Kisssane.

There'll be a new episode on Wednesday where Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald will preivew the game.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from with a new episode weekly.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the odds?

Ireland are heavy favourites at 1/5 with Australia 7/2 and the draw 22/1.

What the latest from the camps?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Andy Farrell and Dave Rennie when they face the press in the build-up to the game.