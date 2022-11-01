Ireland's ‘A’ team take on an All Blacks XV to give those outside the first team a chance to stake a claim this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Friday's match takes place at the RDS in Dublin with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media Two with coverage starting at 7.00pm. It will also be streamed on the Virgin Media Player.

What’s the team news?

Connacht lock Gavin Thornbury has been called up to the Ireland 'A' squad in place of the injured Tom Ahern.

Ahern is facing a spell on the sidelines due to the shoulder injury he sustained in Munster's recent defeat to Leinster.

Thornbury has been knocking on the international door for a while, and the uncapped 29-year-old now receives a deserved call-up.

At almost 6ft 9in and 116kg, Thornbury will add plenty of ballast, as he looks to impress the Ireland coaches throughout training this week, as well as in Friday's clash.

The Ireland squad was bolstered this week by 12 players bringing the total number of players in camp to 49 ahead of this game against the All Blacks XV and the visit of world champions South Africa to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Diarmuid Barron, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Max Deegan, James Hume, Dave Kilcoyne, Marty Moore and Scott Penny all came through the weekend's URC action without issue to join the squad.

Jamie Osborne and Roman Salanoa have both been declared fit after completing the return-to-play protocols.

Ulster duo Nathan Doak and Tom Stewart, who both featured in the Emerging Ireland side in Bloemfontein, will also join the squad later in the week.

Ireland Squad – Bank of Ireland Nations Series 2022:

Backs (16)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen)

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf)

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon)

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries)

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster)

Mack Hansen (Connacht)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge)

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor)

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) (C)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan)

Forwards (21)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster)

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers)

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf)

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin)

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)

Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge)

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)

Ireland 'A' Panel:

Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians)

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne)

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge)

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians)

Marty Moore (Ulster)

Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)

Gavin Thornbury (Connacht)



