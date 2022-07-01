| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What Joe did next – how Schmidt ended up with the All Blacks three years after he ‘finished coaching’

A familiar face is looming over Ireland’s Test series with New Zealand

Skills coach Andrew Strawbridge (left) and asistant coach Joe Schmidt during New Zealand squad training at Eden Park in Auckland. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Skills coach Andrew Strawbridge (left) and asistant coach Joe Schmidt during New Zealand squad training at Eden Park in Auckland. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Skills coach Andrew Strawbridge (left) and asistant coach Joe Schmidt during New Zealand squad training at Eden Park in Auckland. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Skills coach Andrew Strawbridge (left) and asistant coach Joe Schmidt during New Zealand squad training at Eden Park in Auckland. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

“I have decided to finish coaching and will prioritise family commitments after the RWC in 2019.”

Joe Schmidt dropped his biggest bombshell at his moment of greatest strength. The morning after he was named World Rugby Coach of the Year at the end of a remarkable 2018, the canny New Zealander announced his decision to quit as Ireland supremo after the following year’s World Cup.

Most Watched

Privacy