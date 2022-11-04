‘We’re very confident about Stuart’ – Paul O’Connell says McCloskey ‘great replacement’ for Robbie Henshaw

Head coach Andy Farrell, left, and forwards coach Paul O'Connell during the Ireland captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

PAUL O'CONNELL has full faith in Stuart McCloskey's capacity to step into Robbie Henshaw's boots and deliver a big performance against South Africa tomorrow.

A hamstring injury has ruled the Leinster star out and with Bundee Aki suspended it means Ireland are going into an international without some combination of Aki, Henshaw and Garry Ringrose since the win over the United States in July 2021.

That was McCloskey's last cap for Ireland, although he has been in and out of the squad and made it on to last summer's tour of New Zealand when James Hume got injured, playing for the 'A' side against the Maori.

Now, he's set for his biggest start since he faced England on his debut in the 2016 Six Nations and the forwards coach believes he can deliver.

Expand Close Head coach Andy Farrell, left, and forwards coach Paul O'Connell during the Ireland captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Head coach Andy Farrell, left, and forwards coach Paul O'Connell during the Ireland captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

"We’re very confident about Stuart," the legendary former captain said.

"I think Andy (Farrell) is obviously disappointed, and we’re all disappointed on Robbie, he’s a world class player, playing very well, but I think Stuart has had some tough days where he’s been up here training and a coach has had to a conversation with him before the team is announced on Wednesday, and that’s happened an awful lot.

"He’s always stuck with it and seems to be getting better and better and better as a player, never been disheartened. So it’s brilliant for us.

"The whole Emerging Ireland tour, trying to get the game against New Zealand A, it’s all about getting competition for places. It’s all about getting people into the room so that all the players know who the competition is, all the players know they have a shot of getting picked and making it to the World Cup.

"So for Stuart to come in and play, it just broadens the group again for us and we’d be really confident in his ability and his smarts, the experience he has in that position, it’s a great replacement for us."

The injury means that Jimmy O'Brien comes on to the bench and may make his debut, with Calvin Nash moving into the 'A' team for tonight's clash with the All Blacks XV and Shane Daly coming on to the bench.

Henshaw's understanding with Ringrose is long-standing, whereas McCloskey has just partnered the Leinster man once in a win over the US in 2018.

O'Connell believes the Ulster man is experienced enough to cope.

"We’re trying to win the game, we’re trying to get what we believe is our best team out on the field," he said.

"There is a lot of feel to defending. Every team has a system, but you have to have feel within that system and the more you play together, the more you work together, the more you know one another, the easier that feel is.

"Robbie and Garry have played together a lot more, but Stu has the experience, he has the smarts to be able to come in and do a good job there.

"It’s a real big strength of Robert Baloucoune’s, I wouldn’t be an expert in the backfield or winger decision-making, but from what I’ve seen and what you hear the coaches speak about, that decision-making at the end of the line is a real big strength of Robert’s.

"Like a few of other wingers then, he has the speed to fix things when things go wrong, so they are two really good players and it’s brilliant to have them in the team."

O'Connell's primary concern is the world champions' array of forward talent and power.

“I think for along time they’ve been into the scrum and into the maul. I look back at the Blue Bulls team of the early, mid 2000s, they would have had an excellent set-piece attack. Bigmen, big into their scrummaging, big into their maul with a very good kicking game," he said.

“That’s been like that for a very long time and the way they call their lineout and the way they run their lineout hasn’t changed a lot, they just keep getting, I think, better and better at it. And it’s a real strength for them.

“They go to it and I think Rassie (Erasmus) and Jacques (Nienaber), Felix (Jones), are very good at coaching that style of play as well and they work incredibly hard at the technical aspects of the maul, the technical aspects of the scrum. So it’s a big challenge for us.

“Guys are familiarising themselves within the URC, playing against these big teams who like to maul, who like to scrum and it’s been a brilliant challenge for these guys. This game for us is a brilliant challenge again.

“We haven’t played them in so long and there seemed to be a period there where we played them every year. I think you find out about yourselves whenever you play South Africa so it’s going to be a brilliant challenge."

Ireland, he believes, have the tools to cope.

"You’ve just got to make good decisions. In every game there’s times when you can’t get around a team and you have to be able to be physical, if you can’t get through them," he said.

“That will happen quite a lot tomorrow I’d imagine, they’re a very good defensive side. We talk about putting things in place that allow us to be physical and the boys have worked hard at that and they have a big body of work behind them. So one of our big challenges, like every other team in international rugby, is you don’t have a big pre-season, you generally have about 12 days to put everything into place so you need a body of work behind you when you come into camp, especially for that first game of any campaign, be it a Six Nations or a November or a summer.

“So they’ve a big body of work behind them which hopefully allows them to deliver a physical performance on Saturday."