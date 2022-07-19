Wellington boost sees James Ryan’s confidence soar after injury-hit season

Jamison Gibson Park, left, and James Ryan of Ireland celebrate after their Test series win over New Zealand. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

After question-marks over his dip in form, James Ryan was feeling the heat after Ireland’s set-piece malfunctioned during Ireland’s first Test defeat at Eden Park.

Ryan didn’t need anyone to tell him he hadn’t been playing well of late, but like all good players, he came up with the perfect response by playing a key role in Ireland’s historic series win over the All Blacks.

For a man who missed a chunk of the season due to concussion, it took him time to find his feet, yet once he did, he looked much more like his old self.

Much was made of the fact that Sam Whitelock’s absence in the second Test in Dunedin contributed to Ryan running a smoother Irish lineout, and while that might have been the case, the same cannot be said for the decisive third Test in Wellington last weekend because, even with the totemic All Blacks lock back in situ, Ryan still managed to deliver an outstanding performance.

Going into next season, that could prove crucial for Ryan’s confidence, which he admitted had been dented recently.

“I’m delighted, just to get a run of games and a run of games injury-free,” he said.

“There have been difficult times in the last couple of years because I’ve had setbacks in terms of injuries and stuff like that. It’s taken me a while to get my confidence back.

“After concussions it takes a bit of time to get your confidence back and physically be ready for it again. But look, I’m feeling good, I’m feeling like I’m in a good position. I don’t want to make it about me but I was so happy to be involved in such a great win.”

Ryan rediscovering his confidence was best summed up during the tense latter stages at Sky Stadium on Saturday because – as Johnny Sexton was quick to point out afterwards – it was the vice-captain’s decision to go for the corner rather than the posts.

As Rob Herring peeled off another well-worked Irish maul and powered his way over for the fourth try, Ryan’s call was fully vindicated.

Back in February, Ryan came in for criticism when, as captain in Paris, he went for the three points instead of backing his pack to rumble over for a late try which may have snatched victory. Games are won and lost on such tight calls, yet Ryan has clearly learned from that tough experience, which is another major plus in terms of his development on this tour.

“The drive was going well,” the 25-year-old explained. “It’s just a ‘feel’ thing really. Sometimes they don’t go your way. Sometimes you feel it’s the right option, they get in the air and a turnover, and then you probably get a bit of flak for not taking the points.

“But sometimes you’ve just got to back yourself and we felt it was the right thing at the time, and I thought Rob did so well to finish it off the back.”

Ryan worked closely with Paul O’Connell over the course of the last four weeks in New Zealand as Ireland’s forwards coach and pack leader came up with the answers following the difficult opening defeat.

“He’s an unbelievable coach to be honest,” Ryan said of O’Connell.

“He was obviously an unreal player but he’s also an unbelievable coach.

“He’s just so good on detail and he’s such a good motivator as well. We’ve all enjoyed working with him.

“No doubt he’ll look at the last few weeks and he’ll pick out things that we need to be better at again, and that’s the great thing. We’re being challenged in this environment all the time. So yeah, we all love working with him.”

The challenge for Ryan and his team-mates now is to build on this stunning series win come November and into next year ahead of the World Cup. “I think it’s definitely right up there (in terms of achievements) and it could be top,” Ryan reasoned.

“Winning a Grand Slam is so hard to do, but winning (a Test) over here and winning a series over here is seriously tough as well, and what probably makes me appreciate it even more is that I’ve had days when things haven’t gone my way or our way.

“Also it’s been a difficult year. I’ve been in the game and out of the game, having setbacks in terms of injuries and stuff like that.

“It hasn’t been an easy season at times, but being able to be back playing, be back fit, get a number of games under my belt and finish the season off injury-free and with a series win like this, and to enjoy that with such a great bunch of people, it’s amazing.”