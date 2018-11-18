'We'll see how they cope' - Steve Hansen challenges Ireland to live up to billing as the world's best side
Steve Hansen has challenged Ireland to live up to the tag of the world's best side that he has installed on Joe Schmidt's men.
New Zealand held onto their official world number one ranking despite losing 16-9 to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday night.
Ireland remain second in the World Rugby rankings, but All Blacks boss Hansen insisted Saturday's winners deserve to call themselves the best.
Now Hansen has heaped the pressure on Ireland and their head coach Schmidt to handle their new-found status as top dogs.
Asked how Ireland have improved, Hansen said: "I think they are fitter; their defence is great. Both teams last night defended for long periods and defended really well. Their scrum was good.
"Everybody in the team is doing their bit and Joe is obviously leading it very well. They have become a team that believes in themselves and prides themselves on what they do. But it's their turn (as the world's best) at the moment so we'll see how they cope with that."
