We'll always have Paris: When a genius hit a target no-one else could see

Neil Francis

'Talent sometimes hits a target no-one else can hit. Genius hits a target no-one else can see'

It is Sunday, March 19, 2000 and the new millennium has just handed Ireland un cadeau d'or - something that providence and a fervent hope for the future just might, we dreamed, see delivered some day: Ireland have won in Paris for the first time in 28 years.

The final score was 27-25. It was a phenomenal game of rugby and the two-point margin made it even sweeter. Imagine skipping out of Saint Denis knowing you had three minutes to blow it and didn't.

Later, Peter Clohessy and Mick Galwey had just emerged from La Taverne de Colombe. It was a special moment for the pair of them. Not once did the old guard think they would be on the pitch in Paris when Ireland eventually won. Acquiescence to the French was something that had become a habit and the pair of them needed to acknowledge this towering achievement to one another.