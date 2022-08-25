‘We were close to others in the UK’ – McWilliams happy to utilise eligibility rules as Brown readies for Irish bow

Jo Brown before the 2019 Women's Six Nations match between England and Italy at Sandy Park. (Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Jo Brown will take the final step in transferring her international allegiance from England to Ireland in this week’s second test against Japan with coach Greg McWilliams fully supportive of the back-rower’s switch.

The recent change in World Rugby’s eligibility rulings allows players to swap countries after a three-year stand-down period.

Worcester flanker Brown last played for England in 2019 and, after falling out of favour with the Red Roses, the IRFU’s talent-spotters were swiftly alerted to an Irish family background.

"When I got the job, one of the first things I did was connect with Joe Lydon and Steve McGinnis who run the IQ programme,” said McWilliams, who has lost both Dorothy Wall and Sam Monaghan from his back-row after the pair were injured during last week’s stunning 57-22 romp.

“There's a wide range of players that are Irish-qualified and Jo is one of them. You're watching her performances in the Premier XVs. I love how she goes about her business, she's very tough and abrasive.

"She's got seven caps for England, her last cap was in 2019. We had a look at her over the summer and I was impressed with what I saw. I think she buys into the style of rugby we're trying to play and I'm looking forward to seeing how she goes.

"There were other people in the UK we were quite close to. I've never thought of it as a thing, to be honest. I've never addressed it with her.

“She came in and straight away it was like she has been with the group. Not an issue at all, to be honest. She has bought in, added good value, and is a very good rugby player. She's eligible for Ireland so we're going to see how she goes.

"We want to develop a wide player pool that's going to be competitive, that's the goal as we prepare for the World Cup, that's got to be our target in three years' time. We're trying to test as many players and she's one of them."

The new eligibility rules, which came into force from 1 January 2022, will allow players to transfer to represent a country provided they were born there, or have a parent or grandparent who was born there.

It was predominantly introduced as a result of incessant lobbying from the oft-neglected Pacific Island nations, and has allowed Tonga this summer to field Kiwi pair Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa, as well as ex-Wallaby Israel Folau.

Players who meet this criteria but who have already represented another country will also be eligible to transfer, but must stand down from international rugby for three years prior to the move.

Brown could have been joined in the Irish line-up this summer by Clara Nielson, who won one cap for England, but injury ruled out the Exeter Chiefs’ hooker.