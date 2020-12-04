'We need to show real intent in everything that we learnt' - Mike Catt calls on Ireland players to execute game plan

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, right, and attack coach Mike Catt have come under pressure after some stuttering performances. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland attack coach Mike Catt has called on his players to execute the kind of game-plan they have been working on over the last two months, as Scotland arrive in Dublin for tomorrow's final Test of the year.

Ireland's attack has been far from fluid in recent weeks, but Catt is adamant that it is not far from clicking.

Andy Farrell is seeking a win and a big performance which would help ease the pressure of what has been a disappointing Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

Catt's influence has also come under scrutiny, but the former England international is confident that it will all come together.

“We have done a lot of off-field stuff, making sure we have got the players ready and they understand their roles and what they need to bring tomorrow,” Catt said, following today's Captain's Run where all of the Ireland players are reported to have come through unscathed.

“It has been a relaxed week. I think everybody is very, very clear about what Andy wants from the players tomorrow.

“I think the players that are running out tomorrow need to make sure that what we have done over the last seven or eight weeks, we put it into play now.

“We have seen some new faces on the international scene for the past seven or eight weeks, a little bit of injuries, chopping and changing, trying different combinations.

“Hopefully tomorrow we can really cement what we are about as a group and go out and play the way we want to play.

“We’ve been together for seven or eight weeks now. We need to show real intent in everything that we learnt.

“We’re very disappointed about last weekend across the board, the players as well. This is an opportunity for the players to go into the Christmas break on the back of something pretty special.”

Catt wants to see the Ireland players finding their voice in the white heat of battle, as he believes the lines of communication will help the execution, which has fallen well short lately.

“When you talk about peer pressure and that’s driven by the players and it is something we need to get better at I think,” Catt admitted.

“But in the same breath, to play a game at international level, you have to be calm, you have to be patient and you have to stay in the moment so when people are screaming and shouting at each other, but at the moment we’re still learning.

“We’re still trying to get to a place where we can execute things and be in the right frame of mind to do that. The players certainly hold themselves accountable. But it’s something we can be a little bit better on.

“It’s more about your attacking game. If you’re not in a clear-headed zone, you’re not going to make the right decisions. And rugby union is all about the right decision, whether it is defence, kicking or whatever it is.

“You have to be in a good head space to do that. So if you’re getting frustrated with others around you, you need to make sure you get yourself out of that. It’s very easy when people make mistakes to scream and shout about it. But it’s about being composed and moving onto the next thing."

Scotland should pose a serious threat to Ireland, as Catt pointed to the fact that Gregor Townsend’s men also have the added advantage of having a week off last week.

Nevertheless, Farrell’s men know that this is not the time for excuses, as they look to end the head coach's first year in charge on a high.

“First of all, a big physical intent is first and foremost,” Catt added.

“We’ve got to embrace this big physical battle that is coming tomorrow and, on the back of it, have this calmness that we can executive how we want the game to be played, to put ourselves in the right decision to go and win the game.

“It’s a pretty simple formula, make the right decisions and a lot of times we put ourselves in a position where we can capitalise.

“They have played exceptionally well over the past four or five weeks. They are fresh. They didn’t have a game last week, so they are pretty fresh.

“They have been very physical at the breakdown, they have been talking about it as well, so we need to make sure we try and get parity there.

“It is always a big physical battle. They came down here in February and it was a big physical battle. We don’t expect anything less tomorrow and hopefully the conditions will allow us to play some good flowing rugby as well.”

